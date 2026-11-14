Grammy winners, tributes to Minneapolis legends and legendary Minneapolis concerts, and lots more will dot the calendar this week.

That includes tributes to Prince’s “Emancipation,” the late Jellybean Johnson, and a cherished recording from blues great Lead Belly.

Here are the concerts to catch around the Twin Cities during the week of Nov. 16.

Lucinda Williams

Monday, Nov. 16–Wednesday, Nov. 18 at The Dakota

Lucinda Williams’ five-show run at the Nicollet Mall venue has been divided between stripped-down nights, dubbed “A Quiet Night with Lucinda Williams,” and more raucous full band performances that bookend her Minneapolis visit. She’ll start the week with acoustic sets on Monday and Tuesday, followed by one last full band show on Wednesday.

Spanish Love Songs

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Cloudland Theater

Spanish Love Songs and warble-voiced frontman Dylan Slocum are striking a slightly more positive tone on their just-released “Future Nausea.” It’s still frequently bleak, but finds reason for hope in the chaos. He also finds reason for a little humor, with a tongue planted firmly in cheek on “Doom Tripping” when he sings, “So buy your futures / on the future collapsing.” The L.A. punkers with a retro-tinged sound will be joined by Chicago’s Kali Masi and Stacked Like Pancakes.

New Jersey-based songwriter Nicole Atkins heads to the Turf Club on Tuesday behind her latest record, “Drama,” an apt title for her sweeping songs packed with blustery crescendos.

Brandi Carlile

Tuesday, Nov. 17–Wednesday, Nov. 18 at State Theatre

The Minnesota-beloved Brandi Carlile celebrated her latest album, “Returning to Myself,” at the Target Center earlier this year, raising more than $600,000 for the Minnesota-based Advocates for Human Rights organization to help families impacted by Operation Metro Surge.

She’s back for two nights on the “Burn the Setlist” tour, with off-the-cuff setlists, largely based around fan requests. She’ll play with Tim and Phil Hanseroth with no opener on either night.

Screamo veterans Saosin keep chugging along. It’s been a decade since the last studio album, and they’ve undergone multiple lineup changes. However, Cover Reber is back at the microphone, and a new album is in the works. They’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album at The Fillmore on Wednesday with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Save Us.

“Emancipation” Weekend with New Power Generations

Thursday, Nov. 19–Saturday, Nov. 21 at Paisley Park

Paisley Park is hosting a three-day, 30th anniversary celebration of Prince’s “Emancipation.” The festivities include panels, films from Prince’s vault, youth performances (including one from 14-year-old Brooklyn Marie Ostlund, who was just eliminated on “The Voice”), and a Saturday-night gig with the New Power Generation.

On Friday night, Chicago’s Slow Pulp (along with former Twin Cities resident Alex Leeds) will headline First Avenue for the first time, joined by Philadelphia’s Her New Knife.

70th Birthday Tribute & Memorial Honoring Jellybean Johnson

Friday, Nov. 20 at Minnesota Music Cafe

Speaking of Prince and the Minneapolis Sound… The Minneapolis Sound Museum — an in-development nonprofit project — is celebrating the life and legacy of the late Jellybean Johnson, who died last November.

Johnson was a producer, drummer in The Time, member of the Prince-formed The Family, and solo artist, but he was also a co-founder of the Minneapolis Sound Museum. The night will include live music, stories, and surprise guests.

Andrew Bird with the Minnesota Orchestra

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Orchestra Hall

Andrew Bird has released 18 solo albums, but his biggest breakthrough moment came with 2005’s “The Mysterious Production of Eggs.” On that album, the multi-instrumentalist made balancing rock, folk, bluegrass, pop, and jazz feel like second nature. He’ll celebrate the LP’s 20th anniversary backed by the Minnesota Orchestra.

The Jayhawks

Saturday, Nov. 21 at State Theatre

It’s time to drink some church wine in the parking lot with Gary Louris and co. The veteran, MN-launched Americana quartet released “Sanctuary Park” earlier this year, 40 years after the release of their self-titled debut LP. The new one delivers 11 tracks of introspective storytelling and nostalgic folk-infused rock. Louris, Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg, and Tim O’Reagan will treat fans to an opening set from Kathleen Edwards.

Russian Circles

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Varsity Theater

The doomy, post-rock outfit returns behind their widely praised ninth studio record, ahem, “Nine.” It has them showcasing their range on songs like “Eluvial,” with mountainous vibrato and fist-pumping crescendos that evoke ’00s post-rockers like Explosions in the Sky with a big dose of doom and drone. The whole album feels like a runaway semi held together by inertia, capable of falling to pieces or erupting at any moment, and it’s hard to know which is most likely. Primitive Man opens.

Saturday is a stacked night of concerts. In addition to the shows above, the Twin Cities-based Porch Light is playing First Avenue’s main room behind “Hush,” their debut full-length record. They’ve got a stellar lineup of local talent hitting the stage before them: Mother Soki, Mike Kota, and Lana Leone.

The noisy, psychedelic duo Mr. Phylzzz (pronounced mister flies) is back in the Twin Cities, where they’ve been building a reputation for delightfully chaotic performances. They’re returning to Cloudland Theater — their third Minneapolis show since last November — on Saturday. Shrive and Glurge open.

As was done last year, a group of local performers is paying tribute to the 1948 Minneapolis house concert from the legendary Lead Belly. Corpse Reviver, Adam Kiesling, Jillian Rae, Pop Wagner, and Mikkel will pay tribute at The Hook and Ladder.

On Sunday, jazz collective Room3 will resume its November-long Sunday night residency at Berlin. This week, they’re joined by Kevin Gamble.

Related: Just announced concerts: King Gizzard, Grace Potter, Charlie Parr residency

Concerts on Monday, Nov. 16

Concerts on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Concerts on Wednesday, Nov. 18

Concerts on Thursday, Nov. 19

Concerts on Friday, Nov. 20

Concerts on Saturday, Nov. 21

Concerts on Sunday, Nov. 22

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