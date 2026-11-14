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Must-see Twin Cities concerts: Brandi Carlile, Andrew Bird, The Jayhawks
By Dustin Nelson,3 days ago
Grammy winners, tributes to Minneapolis legends and legendary Minneapolis concerts, and lots more will dot the calendar this week.
That includes tributes to Prince’s “Emancipation,” the late Jellybean Johnson, and a cherished recording from blues great Lead Belly.
Here are the concerts to catch around the Twin Cities during the week of Nov. 16.
Lucinda Williams
Monday, Nov. 16–Wednesday, Nov. 18 at The Dakota
Lucinda Williams’ five-show run at the Nicollet Mall venue has been divided between stripped-down nights, dubbed “A Quiet Night with Lucinda Williams,” and more raucous full band performances that bookend her Minneapolis visit. She’ll start the week with acoustic sets on Monday and Tuesday, followed by one last full band show on Wednesday.
Spanish Love Songs
Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Cloudland Theater
Spanish Love Songs and warble-voiced frontman Dylan Slocum are striking a slightly more positive tone on their just-released “Future Nausea.” It’s still frequently bleak, but finds reason for hope in the chaos. He also finds reason for a little humor, with a tongue planted firmly in cheek on “Doom Tripping” when he sings, “So buy your futures / on the future collapsing.” The L.A. punkers with a retro-tinged sound will be joined by Chicago’s Kali Masi and Stacked Like Pancakes.
New Jersey-based songwriter Nicole Atkins heads to the Turf Club on Tuesday behind her latest record, “Drama,” an apt title for her sweeping songs packed with blustery crescendos.
Brandi Carlile
Tuesday, Nov. 17–Wednesday, Nov. 18 at State Theatre
The Minnesota-beloved Brandi Carlile celebrated her latest album, “Returning to Myself,” at the Target Center earlier this year, raising more than $600,000 for the Minnesota-based Advocates for Human Rights organization to help families impacted by Operation Metro Surge.
She’s back for two nights on the “Burn the Setlist” tour, with off-the-cuff setlists, largely based around fan requests. She’ll play with Tim and Phil Hanseroth with no opener on either night.
Screamo veterans Saosin keep chugging along. It’s been a decade since the last studio album, and they’ve undergone multiple lineup changes. However, Cover Reber is back at the microphone, and a new album is in the works. They’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album at The Fillmore on Wednesday with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, and Save Us.
“Emancipation” Weekend with New Power Generations
Thursday, Nov. 19–Saturday, Nov. 21 at Paisley Park
Paisley Park is hosting a three-day, 30th anniversary celebration of Prince’s “Emancipation.” The festivities include panels, films from Prince’s vault, youth performances (including one from 14-year-old Brooklyn Marie Ostlund, who was just eliminated on “The Voice”), and a Saturday-night gig with the New Power Generation.
On Friday night, Chicago’s Slow Pulp (along with former Twin Cities resident Alex Leeds) will headline First Avenue for the first time, joined by Philadelphia’s Her New Knife.
70th Birthday Tribute & Memorial Honoring Jellybean Johnson
Friday, Nov. 20 at Minnesota Music Cafe
Speaking of Prince and the Minneapolis Sound… The Minneapolis Sound Museum — an in-development nonprofit project — is celebrating the life and legacy of the late Jellybean Johnson, who died last November.
Johnson was a producer, drummer in The Time, member of the Prince-formed The Family, and solo artist, but he was also a co-founder of the Minneapolis Sound Museum. The night will include live music, stories, and surprise guests.
Andrew Bird with the Minnesota Orchestra
Saturday, Nov. 21 at Orchestra Hall
Andrew Bird has released 18 solo albums, but his biggest breakthrough moment came with 2005’s “The Mysterious Production of Eggs.” On that album, the multi-instrumentalist made balancing rock, folk, bluegrass, pop, and jazz feel like second nature. He’ll celebrate the LP’s 20th anniversary backed by the Minnesota Orchestra.
The Jayhawks
Saturday, Nov. 21 at State Theatre
It’s time to drink some church wine in the parking lot with Gary Louris and co. The veteran, MN-launched Americana quartet released “Sanctuary Park” earlier this year, 40 years after the release of their self-titled debut LP. The new one delivers 11 tracks of introspective storytelling and nostalgic folk-infused rock. Louris, Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg, and Tim O’Reagan will treat fans to an opening set from Kathleen Edwards.
Russian Circles
Saturday, Nov. 21 at Varsity Theater
The doomy, post-rock outfit returns behind their widely praised ninth studio record, ahem, “Nine.” It has them showcasing their range on songs like “Eluvial,” with mountainous vibrato and fist-pumping crescendos that evoke ’00s post-rockers like Explosions in the Sky with a big dose of doom and drone. The whole album feels like a runaway semi held together by inertia, capable of falling to pieces or erupting at any moment, and it’s hard to know which is most likely. Primitive Man opens.
Saturday is a stacked night of concerts. In addition to the shows above, the Twin Cities-based Porch Light is playing First Avenue’s main room behind “Hush,” their debut full-length record. They’ve got a stellar lineup of local talent hitting the stage before them: Mother Soki, Mike Kota, and Lana Leone.
The noisy, psychedelic duo Mr. Phylzzz (pronounced mister flies) is back in the Twin Cities, where they’ve been building a reputation for delightfully chaotic performances. They’re returning to Cloudland Theater — their third Minneapolis show since last November — on Saturday. Shrive and Glurge open.
As was done last year, a group of local performers is paying tribute to the 1948 Minneapolis house concert from the legendary Lead Belly. Corpse Reviver, Adam Kiesling, Jillian Rae, Pop Wagner, and Mikkel will pay tribute at The Hook and Ladder.
On Sunday, jazz collective Room3 will resume its November-long Sunday night residency at Berlin. This week, they’re joined by Kevin Gamble.
Related: Just announced concerts: King Gizzard, Grace Potter, Charlie Parr residency
Concerts on Monday, Nov. 16
- A Quiet Night with Lucinda Williams and Her Band at The Dakota
- Ethan Regan with Lil Kershaw at Fine Line
- Sick Eagle with Spaceport at Pilllar Forum
- Black Stone Cherry (acoustic) at Underground Music Venue
- L.A.’s Monday Nights at Icehouse
- Devil Dodger at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Shelly Lynee at the White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Wren + Wilde at 331 Club (free)
- Roe Family Singers at 331 Club (free)
Concerts on Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Brandi Carlile at State Theatre
- A Quiet Night with Lucinda Williams and Her Band at The Dakota
- Nicole Atkins at Turf Club
- Spanish Love Songs at Cloudland Theater
- Dogs of Shady Lane at Pilllar Forum
- Atlantis Quartet at Indeed Brewing (free)
- Elour with Big Salt at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- The New Havoline Supremes at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- David Huckfelt at 331 Club (free)
- Cold Sweat with The Lavender Project+ and Conor Lee at 331 Club (free)
Concerts on Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Brandi Carlile at State Theatre
- An Evening with Lucinda Williams and Her Band at The Dakota
- Saosin with Silent Planet at The Fillmore
- “Twin Peaks”: A Conversation with the Stars at The Fitzgerald Theater
- Squirrel Flower with Sour Widows at Fine Line
- Front and Center MN Artist Showcase feat. Absolutely Yours, Agnes Uncaged, Kiernan, Dilly Dally Alley at Varsity Theater
- Strawberry Girls & Andres with Moonsault at Zhora Darling
- Ghostwoman with Croaker at Turf Club
- Mike Baggetta and Eli Winter at Icehouse
- Packaging at 7th St. Entry
- David Feily EP release at Berlin
- Volk with Black Widows and Chokecherry at Pilllar Forum
- Selfish Teammate, Hobbyist, and WIFE at Eagles #34
- MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley at Aster Cafe
- Sutekh Hexen, Juhyo, and Sin Pavilion at Underground Music Cafe
- The Blues Shifters at 331 Club (free)
- Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Connor McRae Trio at 331 Club (free)
- St. Paul Mudsteppers at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Clash Minne Rockers with After the Party and Cretin Avenue Hop at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
Concerts on Thursday, Nov. 19
- The Living Tombstone at First Avenue
- Geordie Kieffer at 7th St. Entry
- Davide De Pierro at The Parkway Theater
- Jake Blount with Sprig of That at The Cedar Cultural Center
- Dax at Varsity Theater
- Nunnabove at The Dakota
- Maria and the Coins with Fiona Hayes and Vash the Stampede at Pilllar Forum
- Dirty P’s Thirsty Third Thursdays with West Bank Social Club and Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs at Zen Arcade
- Effy and Kwey present Off Wax with Barrister at Berlin
- Lena Elizabeth & Laura Hugo and Friends at Aster Cafe
- Sap’s Erasure Tour at Zhora Darling
- Isabella Isherwood at Crooners Supper Club
- Cross Pollination, Boudin Blanc, and Hunny Bear at 331 Club (free)
- Martin Devaney & Friends at The White Squirrel bar (free)
- Give to the Max Celebration feat. Qrrrky and the Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs at The Hook and Ladder
Concerts on Friday, Nov. 20
- A 70th Birthday Tribute and Memorial Honoring Jellybean Johnson, a benefit for the Minneapolis Sound Museum at Minnesota Music Cafe
- Mr. Phylzzz with Shrive and Glurge at Cloudland Theater
- Slow Pulp with Her New Knife at First Avenue
- Tape B with Mersiv, Saka Fly, and more at The Armory
- Marvelous album release at Berlin
- Giant Rooks at Varsity Theater
- Them Coulee Boys at Turf Club
- Trumpet Summit feat. Steve Kenny, Omar Abdulkarim, Jake Baldwin, and Solomon Parham at Crooners Supper Club
- Michael Jackson Night at Fine Line
- Benmont Tench at The Dakota
- Kelsey Hart at 7th St. Entry
- The High 48s at The Parkway Theater
- Lily DeTaeye and Molly Brandt at Aster Cafe
- Paul Barry Blues Band at Anoka Hardware Store
- Girl Town with One Big Quilt, BlueDriver, and Malamiko at Pilllar Forum
- Festive Beats of Afrika at The Cedar Cultural Center
- Callback and Scorched Waves with Pullstring and Call Me Fritz at Icehouse
- Cursing, Crypt.id, and Gothess at Zhora Darling
- Country Night feat. Third Date, Lake Davi, and Keep for Cheap at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- Reventon at Green Room
- Lamaar at Landmark Center
- Clean Plate Club album release with Becca Murray and the Wildflowers and AuroNova at the Hook and Ladder
- Noah Schmitt at LTD Brewing (free)
- Robert Lehmann, Jordan Sarkis, and Suwal Singh at Berlin (free)
- Grim Lot, Battery Eyes, and The Anesthetics at 331 Club (free)
- Chris Holm at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Plumstar, Sunsets Over Flowers, and Ditch Pigeon at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
Concerts on Saturday, Nov. 21
- Andrew Bird with the Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall
- The Jayhawks with Kathleen Edwards at State Theatre
- Russian Circles with Primitive Man at Varsity Theater
- Songs of Lead Belly: Remembering the 1948 MPLS House Concert feat. Corpse Reviver, Adam Kiesling, Jillian Rae, Pop Wagner, and Mikkel at The Hook and Ladder
- Porch Light with Mother Soki, Mike Kota, and Lana Leone at First Avenue
- The New Power Generation at Paisley Park
- Tape B with Troyboi, Taiki Nulight, and more at The Armory
- Marc Maron at Pantages Theatre
- Fetty Wap at The Fillmore
- Midland at Grand Casino Mille Lacs
- An Evening with John Gorka at The Cedar Cultural Center
- BZ3 Organ Trio at Berlin
- Michigander with Wildermiss at Fine Line
- Mama Digdown’s Brass Band album release with Yazmin and Beat Zero at The Parkway Theater
- Follow the Firefly album release with Matt Wilson at Zen Arcade at Hook and Ladder
- Beartooth with Don Broco, Magnolia Park, and Windwaker at Myth
- Jady with Stephen Stanley at 7th St. Entry
- Wanderer, Druids, Eudaemon, and Cache at Zhora Darling
- Brother Ali with Room3 at The Dakota
- Shaun Cassidy at Uptown Theater
- Agony in the Living Room with easupkid and Milk at Pilllar Forum
- Erik Koskinen Band with Nieves Del Norte at Turf Club
- John Jorgenson Quintet at Hopkins Center for the Arts
- A Piano in Every Home with Lars Lane at Aster Cafe
- Calvin Caron Trio at Berlin (free)
- Noslo and Fever Field at 331 Club (free)
- Freezerburn with Low Town Cowpunks, Ron Tracy, and Niko & Al Bear at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- The Dirty Pretty with the Hazy Daze and Letters at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Coax from Chuckanut with Slaphazard at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
Concerts on Sunday, Nov. 22
- Room3 Collective w/ Kevin Gamble at Berlin
- Sabaton with Pop Evil and Wings of Steel at The Armory
- Matt Hansen at Varsity Theater
- An Evening with Alla Boara at The Cedar Cultural Center
- Mountain Grass Unit at Fine Line
- Andrea Gibson at The Fitzgerald Theater
- Lee Roy Parnell with Goldpine at The Dakota
- The Mainliners with The Nu-Viles at Turf Club
- The Kilans with Jade Street at 7th St. Entry
- Rachel Ries and Her Crooked Heart at Icehouse
- Obi Original and the Black Atlantics at Icehouse
- Gabriella Sweet at 331 Club (free)
- The Real Chuck NORAD at 331 Club (free)
- The Last Minute Jug Band at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Tapestry Road with Zoe Says Go at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Dusk Rat with Bad Ives and Massive Green at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
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