The Albert Lea Police Department captured a loose spider monkey on Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., police were alerted to a “monkey with a diaper running around” near the Petro Travel Center at 820 Happy Trails Lane in Albert Lea.

The monkey, whose name is McNugget, was traveling with its owner, a truck driver, before getting loose at the center, patrol sergeant Jason Taylor tells Bring Me The News. The driver was not identified.

“Thankfully, she was friendly, cooperative (after some negotiation), and happy to warm up in a squad car,” the department wrote on Facebook.

McNugget and her owner were later reunited at the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center before making “their way home down the interstate.”

Police say that there were no other issues and no injuries to humans or McNugget.

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