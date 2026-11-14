A 94-year-old woman was killed when she drove the wrong way on a rural highway, striking another vehicle head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Highway 67 in Paxton Township, Redwood County, where a Chevy Malibu was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, colliding with a westbound Chevy Traverse.

The Malibu driver, identified as 94-year-old Marcella Beilke, of Morgan, Minnesota, died at the scene.

The Traverse driver, a 22-year-old woman from Sanborn, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized at the Redwood Emergency Room.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.