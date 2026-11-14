A small town bar in west-central Minnesota appears to have been destroyed in an overnight fire.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy patrolling the City of Dalton, south of Fergus Falls, noticed smoke coming from a building just before 3 a.m.

The building is home to the Hideout Saloon & Grill at 111 W. Main St., which was discovered to be on fire. It sparked a response from fire departments in Dalton, Fergus Falls, Ashby, Elbow Lake, Underwood, Wendell, and Battle Lake.

“The business sustained extensive fire damage and is considered a total loss,” the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page confirmed that the business will be closed until further notice due to an early morning fire.

“As most of you know, this morning the community of Dalton lost something very special. The Hideout Saloon had a pretty significant fire. They are community members, neighbors, supporters and friends- our hearts go out to Zach and his family as well as the employees and patrons,” Dalton Fire and Rescue posted late Saturday morning.

“A special Thank You to our mutual aid partners – it’s so nice to have neighboring communities that will drop whatever they are doing to help us out.

“Another special Thank you to the community. Whether you brought food, offered us a warm cup of coffee, or stopped by afterwards, we appreciate you all!”

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.