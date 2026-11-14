A report of an “active shooter” at a home in Lindstrom, Chisago County, sparked a major police response on Saturday morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies and “numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies” responded to the active shooter threat off of Stacy Trail at 11 a.m.

In an update at around 1:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said: “There is no longer a threat to the public. All law enforcement officers are safe and accounted for.”

No further details have been issued regarding the nature of the threat nor if anyone was injured. Members of the public are being asked to remain clear of the area “to allow investigators the ability to process the scene.”

More information is expected at around 3 p.m.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.