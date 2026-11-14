Human remains found by a hunter in northern Minnesota earlier this week have been identified as a Bemidji man missing for almost a year.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the hunter reported the find in a wooded area near Minnesota Highway 89 and Mayflower Road Northwest, northwest of Bemidji, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The remains were brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were identified as Corey Adam Bryant, who was 31-years-old when he was last seen on Dec. 19, 2025, in Bemidji.

The initial public appeal to find Bryant revealed he had been in contact with family in January 2026. His vehicle was found in February, but there was no sign of him nearby.

“Since being reported missing, law enforcement and family members conducted numerous searches and followed up on several leads with no evidence of Bryant’s whereabouts,” the sheriff’s office said.

The case remains under investigation, with autopsy results into Bryant’s death pending.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.