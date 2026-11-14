Three adults sustained major injuries in a rollover crash in rural central Minnesota early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of 624th Avenue and County Road 28 in Greenleaf Township, with Meeker County deputies arriving to find a vehicle had left the road and rolled.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Litchfield, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to St. Cloud Hospital.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman from Litchfield, was ejected during the crash and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries. The other passenger, a 19-year-old man also from Litchfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Meeker Memorial before being transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

The crash is under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.