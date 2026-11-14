A small aircraft containing two people landed safely in a field on Friday afternoon, which coincidentally happened during the FAA ground stop on departing flights due to an apparent systems outage.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it was called just after 4 p.m. to an area of 100th Street South and Manning Avenue South in Denmark Township on a report of a possible plane crash.

But when they arrived, officers found the plane was safe and intact in a field just south of the intersection.

“The aircraft was occupied by two adults at the time of the emergency landing, there were no reported injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

A nationwide ground stop had been implemented at 3 p.m. and continued through 7:30 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified of the Washington County landing. The plane, which was not damaged, has been released back to its owner.