Fridley Public Schools has placed its superintendent and assistant superintendent on leave after state investigators visited district offices on Friday and removed boxes of documents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Financial Crime and Fraud Unit confirmed it was investigating the school district in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Education Office of Inspector General.

There was no school on Friday due to a staff planning day, but it later emerged that the Fridley Public Schools board held an emergency meeting in the afternoon, during which it decided to place Superintendent Brenda Lewis and Assistant Superintendent Rochelle Cox on a paid administrative leave “while the investigation is pending.”

“Dr. Amy Cochran will serve as Interim Superintendent. Due to the BCA’s active investigation, the District is declining to comment further at this time,” the district said.

“Fridley Public Schools remains committed to serving our students and community. We look forward to welcoming students back in class on Monday, November 16.”



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It comes just a few weeks after the Minnesota Department of Education issued a warning over the mounting debt at the school district, saying it had failed to submit a budget audit for the 2025 fiscal year so it couldn’t get a clear picture of the financial challenges facing the district.

Fridley Public Schools is one of 11 districts and charter schools on MDE’s list of those in statutory operation debt, meaning it is overspending by at least 2.5%. In Fridley’s case, the district reportedly spent more than 16% of what it had in fiscal year 2025.

No specifics regarding the BCA and MDE investigation into the school district have been provided.