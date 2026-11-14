The list of concerts announced this week is pretty long this go-round.

It’s been discussed here before, but winter residencies, largely in January, are taking shape. This week Charlie Parr unveiled dates and tickets for his annual residency at the Turf Club, including guests like Trampled by Turtles‘ Dave Simonett. Lissie’s fourth-annual residency was also announced at the Parkway Theater.

Elsewhere, the winter and spring calendar was filled in with appearances from Grace Potter, Clutch, Dr. Dog, and a summertime visit from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Here are the details on those shows and others that were announced this week.

Concerts announced this week in the Twin Cities: