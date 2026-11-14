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Twin Cities Metro
Just announced concerts: King Gizzard, Grace Potter, Charlie Parr residency
By Dustin Nelson,2 days ago
The list of concerts announced this week is pretty long this go-round.
It’s been discussed here before, but winter residencies, largely in January, are taking shape. This week Charlie Parr unveiled dates and tickets for his annual residency at the Turf Club, including guests like Trampled by Turtles‘ Dave Simonett. Lissie’s fourth-annual residency was also announced at the Parkway Theater.
Elsewhere, the winter and spring calendar was filled in with appearances from Grace Potter, Clutch, Dr. Dog, and a summertime visit from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
Here are the details on those shows and others that were announced this week.
Concerts announced this week in the Twin Cities:
- Nov. 18: Sutekh Hexen, Juhyo, and Sin Pavilion at Underground Music Cafe
- Nov. 20: Cursing with Crypt.id and Gothess at Zhora Darling
- Nov. 29: Tim Sparks and Ben Abrahamson at Icehouse (free)
- Dec. 2: Marengo, Lutefisk, and Mariah Ann Maass at Zhora Darling
- Dec. 3: The Symptones, USPop, and Danser at Zhora Darling
- Dec. 5, 12, and 19: Meghan Kreidler and Friends at The White Squirrel Bar (free)
- Dec. 6: Sunless, Bodycam, and Unsouling at Zhora Darling
- Dec. 18: Rolling Stoners with Heart Less at Green Room
- Dec. 22: Emmet Otter & Muppet Christmas Tribute Night feat. Cowboy Thoughts and Friends at Turf Club
- Jan. 2: Mary Jam, Killed By Kiwis, Bunny Blood, and Million,point.Million at 7th St. Entry
- Jan. 3: Charlie Parr with Dave Simonett at Turf Club
- Jan. 9: Lissie’s 4th Annual Winter Residency at The Parkway Theater
- Jan. 10: Charlie Parr with Tony Polecastro at Turf Club
- Jan. 11: George Maurer Group at The Dakota
- Jan. 14: Shrimp Olympics album release with Muun Bato and Müllet at Turf Club
- Jan. 15: Adam Brandt with Samuel John Band and mily at Turf Club
- Jan. 16: Wonho at the Fillmore
- Jan. 16: Lissie’s 4th Annual Winter Residency at The Parkway Theater
- Jan. 16: St. Paul Peterson and the MPLS Funk All-Stars at The Dakota
- Jan. 17: Charlie Parr at Turf Club
- Jan. 17: John Roseboro at 7th St. Entry
- Jan. 22: Ms. Pat at Uptown Theater
- Jan. 23: Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm at Mystic Lake Showroom
- Jan. 23: Lissie’s 4th Annual Winter Residency at The Parkway Theater
- Jan. 23: Greg Volker album release at Icehouse
- Jan. 24: Charlie Parr with The Spine Stealers at Turf Club
- Jan. 26: Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio at The Dakota
- Jan. 29: Lissie’s 4th Annual Winter Residency at The Parkway Theater
- Jan. 30: Chromeo DJ Set – Winter Block Party at Green Room
- Jan. 30: Lissie’s 4th Annual Winter Residency at The Parkway Theater
- Jan. 30: Jake Minch with Alix Page at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- Jan. 31: Charlie Parr with Maisy Owen at Turf Club
- Feb. 5: The Pharcyde at The Dakota
- Feb. 12: Grace Potter and the Trespassers at Palace Theatre
- Feb. 13: Johnnyswim at the Parkway Theater
- Feb. 18: John Davis and the Cicadas with Paul Metzger at Cloudland Theater
- Feb. 19–20: Mason Jennings at The Dakota
- Feb. 20: Pecos & the Rooftops at Varsity Theater
- Feb. 25: The Chapin Family: A Celebration of the Music and Legacy of Harry Chapin at The Parkway Theater
- Feb. 26: Comehelpglo at Varsity Theater
- March 6: Capstan at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- March 7: Clutch with Corrosion of Conformity, Agnostic Front, and Chuck Ragan at Palace Theatre
- March 7: Noah Rinker at Fine Line
- March 9: James McMurty at The Parkway Theater
- March 10: Roar at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- March 11: Oscar Lindsey with James Eichman at Icehouse
- March 12: Big Richard at The Dakota
- March 13: Dashboard Confessional at The Fillmore
- March 15: Pivot Gang at Turf Club
- March 16: Boundaries – Yearning wth Spite, The Callous Daoboys, and Your Spirit Dies at Varsity Theater
- March 17: Silversun Pickups with Hannah Cole at First Avenue
- March 18: Jeffrey Martin at Icehouse
- March 19: The Body and Cel Genesis at Cloudland Theater
- March 24: The Funeral Portrait with Archers, Creeper, and If Not For Me at Varsity Theater
- March 24: JigJam at The Cedar Cultural Center
- March 26: MC4D at Green Room
- March 26: Radio Free Alice at 7th St. Entry
- March 27: Noga Erez at The Fillmore
- March 27: Cailin Russo at First Avenue
- March 28: Gang of Youths with the Sophs at Fine Line
- March 31–April 2: Matt Nathanson at The Parkway Theater
- April 1: Tiffany Day at First Avenue
- April 8: Wild Pink with Truth Club at 7th St. Entry
- April 9: The Robert Cray Band at Pantages Theatre
- April 13: Royal Blood with Bodega at First Avenue
- April 13: Earth to Eve at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- April 15: Dirty Projectors (solo) with Otto Benson at The Cedar Cultural Center
- April 16: My New Band Believe with Threshold at The Cedar Cultural Center
- April 17: The White Buffalo at First Avenue
- April 26: SiM with Aurora Wave and Within at Varsity Theater
- May 3: Getdown Services with Antony Szmierek at Fine Line
- May 3: Gurriers at 7th St. Entry
- May 4: Beach Bunny with Daisy Grenade at First Avenue
- May 7: Snotty Nose Rez Kids with Chloe Star and BLXCKPUNKS at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- May 8: Two Friends at The Armory
- May 8: Leo Middea at Varsity Theater
- May 8: Babes in Canyon with Smokey Brights and Camp Bedford at 7th St. Entry
- May 11: Haute & Freddy at The Fillmore
- May 13: Divka at The Cedar Cultural Center
- May 19: John Michael Howell at Fine Line
- May 23: Darlingside at The Cedar Cultural Center
- June 4: Dr. Dog with Pat Finnerty at Palace Theatre
- June 25: Earth Tongue at Cloudland Theater
- June 27: Whitney at First Avenue
- Aug. 27: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at The Armory
- Sept. 11: Joshua Field Millburn presents The Minimalists at Varsity Theater
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