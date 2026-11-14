Police are investigating the illegal dumping of around 40 mattresses near to a wildlife refuge in central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the mess left behind at the public access to Rice Lake, near the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls Township.

“Yes, you read that correctly, 40 mattresses,” the sheriff’s office said. “Based on the initial investigation it is believed they were dumped sometime between November 11th and November 12th.

“Not only is this illegal, but it also creates a significant mess and an unnecessary expense for someone else to clean up.”

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the culprit(s).

“If you know of anyone who recently had a large number of mattresses to dispose of, or noticed a vehicle hauling a suspiciously large load of mattresses, we’d appreciate hearing from you,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information can call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.