The Minnesota Vikings are set to play the Packers Sunday with Kirk Cousins once again under center, but before trading for him, they were also given a price for another quarterback.

It’s being reported Saturday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Vikings checked in with the San Francisco 49ers on the availability of their backup QB Mac Jones.

The two NFL insiders say that the Vikings were informed by 49ers GM John Lynch that “it would take a second-round pick and more for Jones.”

“Perhaps a second-rounder and a middle-round pick might have gotten a trade done,” they reported.

That proved to be too rich for the Vikings, who ultimately sent their third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Cousins, a price that shocked Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who believed the Vikings had gotten a steal.

It was reported earlier this week that the Vikings also reached out to the Indianapolis Colts about Daniel Jones and the Los Angeles Chargers about Justin Herbert before trading for Cousins.

Because of the Jonathan Greenard trade in the offseason, the Vikings still have the Philadelphia Eagles’ third-round pick, which is likely to be higher than the one they just sent to Las Vegas.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be GM Nolan Teasley’s first in charge, and the Vikings may be seeking to keep their options open as much as possible in the event they want to take – or trade up for – a rookie quarterback.