Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman found by a realtor at a Coon Rapids home.

The discovery was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of 88th Avenue Northwest, with the woman found with apparent stab wounds.

She died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.



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Search warrants have revealed that the woman was found by a real estate agent who was at the home for a roof inspection. The warrant identifies the woman as Katherine Paula Knauer, who was found on her mobility scooter with around a dozen stab wounds.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing, and initial indications show that the injuries sustained by the woman may have been self-inflicted,” the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

“There is no known threat to the public.”

The woman’s manner of death will be determined by a medical examiner’s office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.



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