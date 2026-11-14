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More than 120 Saturday flights canceled at MSP airport after Friday ground stop
By Adam Uren,11 days ago
More than 120 flights have been canceled Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport on Saturday following an FAA ground stop that canceled or delayed more than 400 flights to and from the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon and evening.
The ground stop was lifted at around 7:30 p.m., making it at four-and-a-half hours the longest such a ground stop has been in effect since 9/11.
Among those impacted are the Gophers Football team, which was due to fly out on a charter plane for Penn State ahead of Saturday evening’s game, but have had to fly out Saturday morning.
Delta, the biggest carrier at MSP, is offering free change waivers through Saturday and has since extended it to Sunday, suggesting that flight disruptions will continue on Sunday as well.
Here’s a look at the canceled flights to and from MSP on Saturday. Click here for the latest.
Canceled departures
- 4:30 a.m. – Delta Flight 8841 to Vancouver
- 5:24 a.m. – Delta Flight 1062 to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson
- 6:00 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 2101 to Miami Intl.
- 6:00 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 3326 to Baltimore/Washington
- 6:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 1461 to Detroit Wayne Co.
- 6:00 a.m. – United Flight 307 to Chicago O’Hare
- 6:01 a.m. – American Flight 5512 to Philadelphia Intl.
- 6:23 a.m. – Envoy Airlines Flight 4043 to Reagan National
- 6:55 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 3117 to Nashville Intl.
- 7:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 2261 to Las Vegas
- 7:00 a.m. – Frontier Flight 1291 to Denver
- 7:05 a.m. – Delta Flight 2724 to Nashville Intl.
- 7:05 a.m. – Delta Flight 2656 to Houston Bush Intl.
- 7:09 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3780 to Cleveland-Hopkins
- 7:15 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 1320 to Phoenix
- 7:16 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 2052 to Charlotte/Douglas Intl.
- 7:26 a.m. – Delta Flight 2958 to Reagan National
- 7:30 a.m. – United Airlines 2460 to Houston Bush Intl.
- 8:00 a.m. – United Flight 2773 to Chicago O’Hare
- 8:10 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 1694 to St. Louis Lambert
- 8:55 a.m. – United Flight 1891 to Denver Intl.
- 8:55 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4998 to Des Moines
- 8:59 a.m. – Delta Flight 2061 to San Diego Intl.
- 9:05 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4899 to Eastern Iowa
- 9:10 a.m. – Delta Flight 2181 to Asheville
- 9:19 a.m. – Frontier Flight 1455 to Dallas-Ft. Worth
- 10:10 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4901 to Chicago-Midway
- 10:10 a.m. – Delta Flight 2074 to San Francisco Intl.
- 10:15 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3699 to Washington Dulles
- 10:15 a.m. – Delta Flight 1683 to San Diego Intl.
- 10:20 a.m. – SkyWest 3686 to Duluth Intl.
- 10:20 a.m. – Delta Flight 2392 to Jacksonville
- 10:20 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 4144 to Minot
- 10:23 a.m. – Delta Flight 2463 to Charleston
- 10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 2238 to Las Vegas
- 10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 1701 to Sacramento Intl.
- 10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 2695 to New Orleans
- 10:31 a.m. – Delta Flight 889 to Seattle-Tacoma
- 10:35 a.m. – Delta Flight 1059 to Tucson
- 10:36 a.m. – Delta Flight 2357 to Baltimore/Washington
- 10:40 a.m. – SkyWest 3838 to Omaha
- 11:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 476 to Palm Springs
- 1:00 p.m. – Delta Flight 2574 to Savannah
- 1:03 p.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5165 to St. Louis Lambert Intl.
- 1:16 p.m. – Delta Flight 1533 to Chicago O’Hare
- 2:40 p.m. – Delta Flight 2963 to Reagan National
- 2:45 p.m. – Delta Flight 2281 to Charlotte/Douglas Intl.
- 3:35 p.m. – American Flight 1686 to Phoenix
- 6:05 p.m. – Delta Flight 2967 to Dallas-Ft. Worth
Canceled arrivals
- 6:12 a.m. – Delta Flight 2237 from Hector Intl.
- 6:55 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 4702 from Rochester, MN
- 7:21 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 4678 fromGreen Bay
- 7:28 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3975 from Appleton
- 7:32 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5248 from Eastern Iowa
- 7:39 a.m. – Delta Flight 3166 from Madison-Dane County Regional
- 7:48 a.m. – Delta Flight 1597 from St. Louis Lambert Intl.
- 7:49 a.m. – Delta Flight 1420 from John Glenn Columbus Airport
- 7:54 a.m. – Delta Flight 1717 from Chicago O’Hare Intl.
- 7:54 a.m. – Delta Flight 2538 from Raleigh-Durham Intl.
- 7:58 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 4074 from Milwaukee Mitchell Intl.
- 8:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 2510 from New York-La Guardia
- 8:01 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5234 from Fort Wayne Intl.
- 8:37 a.m. – Delta Flight 2263 from Tampa Intl.
- 8:48 a.m. – Delta Flight 1276 from Dallas-Fort Worth
- 8:50 a.m. – Delta Flight 2872 from Baltimore/Washington
- 8:59 a.m. – Delta Flight 2491 from Charlotte/Douglas Intl.
- 9:02 a.m. – Delta Flight 1050 from Houston Bush Intl.
- 9:05 a.m. – Delta Flight 2752 from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
- 9:17 a.m. – Delta Flight 1330 from Windsor Locks, CT
- 9:18 a.m. – Delta Flight 1678 from Bozeman Yellowstone
- 9:21 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5427 from Montreal
- 9:30 a.m. – Delta Flight 1493 from Reagan National
- 9:32 a.m. – Delta Flight 1129 from Denver Intl.
- 9:34 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3996 from Washington Dulles
- 9:36 a.m. – Delta Flight 2219 from Southwest Florida Intl.
- 9:39 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3899 from Memphis
- 9:40 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3675 from Norfolk Intl.
- 9:40 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 4136 from Minot
- 9:40 a.m. – Delta Flight 1862 from Sioux Falls
- 9:40 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3844 from Oklahoma City
- 9:40 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3512 from Omaha
- 9:40 a.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5523 from Knoxville
- 9:40 a.m. – Delta Flight 2254 from Billings Logan
- 10:08 a.m. – American Flight 3309 from Charlotte/Douglas Intl.
- 11:11 a.m. – Delta Flight 2369 from Portland Intl.
- 11:15 a.m. – Delta Flight 1615 from Spokane
- 11:28 a.m. – Delta Flight 2492 from Calgary
- 11:36 a.m. – Delta Flight 1282 from Las Vegas
- 12:03 p.m. – Delta Flight 2622 from Tri-Cities, Washington
- 12:03 p.m. – Delta Flight 1273 from San Diego
- 12:09 p.m. – Delta Flight 2907 from Missoula-Montana
- 12:10 p.m. – SkyWest Flight 4044 from Sioux Falls
- 12:15 p.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 4899 from Eastern Iowa
- 1:02 p.m. – Delta Flight 2409 from New York – La Guardia
- 1:22 p.m. – SkyWest Flight 3686 from Duluth Intl.
- 1:41 p.m. – Delta Flight 2185 from John Wayne Airport, CA
- 1:42 p.m. – Delta Flight 1342 from Charlotte/Douglas Intl.
- 1:50 p.m. – Delta Flight 2656 from Houston Bush Intl.
- 2:09 p.m. – SkyWest Flight 3838 from Omaha
- 2:10 p.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 4901 from Chicago Midway
- 2:27 p.m. – United Flight 467 from Chicago O’Hare
- 2:42 p.m. – American Flight 1686 from Phoenix
- 2:57 p.m. – Delta Flight 2181 from Asheville
- 3:01 p.m. – Delta Flight 2261 from Las Vegas
- 3:18 p.m. – Delta Flight 2825 from Atlanta
- 4:53 p.m. – Delta Flight 2357 from Baltimore/Washington
- 4:57 p.m. – Delta Flight 2695 from New Orleans
- 5:03 p.m. – Delta Flight 2981 from Atlanta
- 5:23 p.m. – Delta Flight 2392 from Jacksonville
- 5:24 p.m. – Delta Flight 2463 from Charleston
- 8:02 p.m. – Delta Flight 2574 from Savannah