\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0keVui_1H4VKOLf00" style="display:none" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keVui_1H4VKOLf00" width="1920" height="1242" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Minnesota Gophers football team will fly out to Pennsylvania on Saturday morning ahead of their evening game against Penn State following the shambolic federal shutdown of departing flights for four-and-a-half hours on Friday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Gophers were due to take a charter plane to State College, PA, on Friday afternoon, but the \u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/faa-issues-nationwide-ground-stop-impacting-flights-in-minnesota" rel="nofollow">nationwide freeze on flight departures\u003c/a> meant they’re stuck in Minneapolis until the ground stop ends.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Gophers said they were contact with the Big Ten and Penn State about the game, which is due to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“The University of Minnesota football was on its charter flight about to depart for Penn State when the FAA nationwide ground stoppage went into effect,” University of Minnesota’s Senior Associate Athletics Director of Communications, Paul Rovnak, said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the Federal Aviation Administration \u003ca href="https://x.com/FAANews/status/2121363171361575176" rel="nofollow">announced\u003c/a> on Friday. The ground stop began shortly after 3 p.m. CT, and ended at around 7:30 p.m.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Gophers were one of several college football teams that had their travel plans impacted.\u003c/p>\u003cblockquote class="twitter-tweet">\u003cp lang="en" dir="ltr">There’s numerous college football teams that have yet to fly to their destinations. If this continues, it could significantly impact college football tomorrow. \u003ca href="https://t.co/KTvQKJeX4y" rel="nofollow">https://t.co/KTvQKJeX4y\u003c/a>\u003c/p>— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) \u003ca href="https://x.com/PeteThamel/status/2121358849319862371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">November 13, 2026\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003cscript async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">\u003c/script>\u003cp>With Minnesota’s game against Penn State scheduled for Saturday evening in State College, it gave them a bit more flexibility and leeway than if the game was set for 11 a.m.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Numerous scheduled flights out of \u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-lifestyle/list-of-flights-canceled-delayed-from-msp-airport-on-saturday-nov-14" rel="nofollow">MSP airport have been impacted.\u003c/a>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1475363811325449&show_text=false&width=602&height=1071" width="100%" height="1071" title="Facebook Reel">\u003c/iframe>\u003ch2>Related Articles\u003c/h2>\u003cul>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/before-trading-for-kirk-cousins-the-vikings-checked-in-on-49ers-quarterback" rel="nofollow">Before trading for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings checked in on 49ers quarterback\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/with-wolves-and-wild-rolling-mn-sports-fans-could-be-in-for-a-fun-winter" rel="nofollow">With Wolves and Wild rolling, MN sports fans could be in for a fun winter\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/uncertainty-setbacks-as-freshman-football-player-recovers-from-life-threatening-injury" rel="nofollow">Uncertainty, setbacks as freshman football player recovers from life-threatening injury\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003c/ul>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>