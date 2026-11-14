\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4gT8vz_1H4IuH0d00" style="display:none" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT8vz_1H4IuH0d00" width="1920" height="1091" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Firefighters were battling a major fire that is believed to have started at a gas station in Hinckley on Friday evening. \u003c/p>\u003cp>Slim’s Service, a BP gas station and auto repair shop, located at 405 Old Highway 61 South, is believed to have been destroyed in a fire, with reports out of the east-central Minnesota town suggesting there was an explosion before the blaze. \u003c/p>\u003cp>Andrew Offermann, who provided the video below to Bring Me The News, says the fire spread to an insurance building behind the gas station, as well as a nearby shipping container believed to be filled with tires. \u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1648989803379620&show_text=false&width=602&height=1071" width="100%" height="1071" title="Facebook Reel">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>Offermann also confirmed hearing “a handful of different explosions.” He described them as “small” explosions, suspecting that barrels of brake cleaner and a red tank of kerosene blew up. He said the power in the area has also gone out. \u003c/p>\u003cp>According to Carlton County Fire News, fire departments from Hinckley, Brook Park, Pine City, Sandstone, and Mora all responded to the scene. \u003c/p>\u003cp>It’s unclear if anyone has been injured. \u003c/p>\u003cp>This is a developing story. \u003c/p>\u003ch2>Related Articles\u003c/h2>\u003cul>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/right-wing-influencers-charged-in-hidden-camera-polling-place-stunt-make-first-court-appearance" rel="nofollow">Right-wing influencers charged in hidden camera polling place stunt make first court appearance\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/anonymous-threat-puts-north-metro-middle-school-on-lockdown" rel="nofollow">Anonymous threat puts north metro middle school on lockdown\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/customer-bludgeoned-west-st-paul-laundromat-worker-with-chisel-charge-says" rel="nofollow">Customer bludgeoned West St. Paul laundromat worker with chisel, charge says\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/golden-valley-fire-chief-resigns-assistant-chief-on-leave-amid-open-complaint" rel="nofollow">Golden Valley fire chief resigns, assistant chief on leave amid ‘open complaint’\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003c/ul>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>