More than 120 flights have been canceled Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport on Saturday following an FAA ground stop that canceled or delayed more than 400 flights to and from the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon and evening.

The ground stop was lifted at around 7:30 p.m., making it at four-and-a-half hours the longest such a ground stop has been in effect since 9/11.

Among those impacted are the Gophers Football team, which was due to fly out on a charter plane for Penn State ahead of Saturday evening’s game, but have had to fly out Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the canceled flights to and from MSP on Saturday. Click here for the latest.

Canceled departures

4:30 a.m. – Delta Flight 8841 to Vancouver

5:24 a.m. – Delta Flight 1062 to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson

6:00 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 2101 to Miami Intl.

6:00 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 3326 to Baltimore/Washington

6:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 1461 to Detroit Wayne Co.

6:00 a.m. – United Flight 307 to Chicago O’Hare

6:01 a.m. – American Flight 5512 to Philadelphia Intl.

6:23 a.m. – Envoy Airlines Flight 4043 to Reagan National

6:55 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 3117 to Nashville Intl.

7:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 2261 to Las Vegas

7:00 a.m. – Frontier Flight 1291 to Denver

7:05 a.m. – Delta Flight 2724 to Nashville Intl.

7:05 a.m. – Delta Flight 2656 to Houston Bush Intl.

7:09 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3780 to Cleveland-Hopkins

7:15 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 1320 to Phoenix

7:16 a.m. – American Airlines Flight 2052 to Charlotte/Douglas Intl.

7:26 a.m. – Delta Flight 2958 to Reagan National

7:30 a.m. – United Airlines 2460 to Houston Bush Intl.

8:00 a.m. – United Flight 2773 to Chicago O’Hare

8:10 a.m. – SouthWest Flight 1694 to St. Louis Lambert

8:55 a.m. – United Flight 1891 to Denver Intl.

8:55 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4998 to Des Moines

8:59 a.m. – Delta Flight 2061 to San Diego Intl.

9:05 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4899 to Eastern Iowa

9:10 a.m. – Delta Flight 2181 to Asheville

9:19 a.m. – Frontier Flight 1455 to Dallas-Ft. Worth

10:10 a.m. – Endeavor Flight 4901 to Chicago-Midway

10:10 a.m. – Delta Flight 2074 to San Francisco Intl.

10:15 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 3699 to Washington Dulles

10:15 a.m. – Delta Flight 1683 to San Diego Intl.

10:20 a.m. – SkyWest 3686 to Duluth Intl.

10:20 a.m. – Delta Flight 2392 to Jacksonville

10:20 a.m. – SkyWest Flight 4144 to Minot

10:23 a.m. – Delta Flight 2463 to Charleston

10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 2238 to Las Vegas

10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 1701 to Sacramento Intl.

10:25 a.m. – Delta Flight 2695 to New Orleans

10:31 a.m. – Delta Flight 889 to Seattle-Tacoma

10:35 a.m. – Delta Flight 1059 to Tucson

10:36 a.m. – Delta Flight 2357 to Baltimore/Washington

10:40 a.m. – SkyWest 3838 to Omaha

11:00 a.m. – Delta Flight 476 to Palm Springs

1:00 p.m. – Delta Flight 2574 to Savannah

1:03 p.m. – Endeavor Airlines Flight 5165 to St. Louis Lambert Intl.

1:16 p.m. – Delta Flight 1533 to Chicago O’Hare

2:40 p.m. – Delta Flight 2963 to Reagan National

2:45 p.m. – Delta Flight 2281 to Charlotte/Douglas Intl.

3:35 p.m. – American Flight 1686 to Phoenix

6:05 p.m. – Delta Flight 2967 to Dallas-Ft. Worth

Canceled arrivals