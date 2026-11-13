\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0keVui_1H47GxyB00" style="display:none" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keVui_1H47GxyB00" width="1920" height="1242" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>The FAA’s national ground stop on Friday could have implications for Saturday evening’s scheduled Gophers football game against Penn State.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Minnesota football team was scheduled to fly to State College, PA on Friday afternoon. But \u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/faa-issues-nationwide-ground-stop-impacting-flights-in-minnesota" rel="nofollow">a nationwide freeze on departing flights\u003c/a> means they’re stuck in Minneapolis until the ground stop ends.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Gophers are in contact with the Big Ten and Penn State about the game, which is due to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will provide “relevant updates as necessary.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>University of Minnesota’s Senior Associate Athletics Director of Communications, Paul Rovnak, issued the following statement to Bring Me The News: \u003c/p>\u003cp>“The University of Minnesota football was on its charter flight about to depart for Penn State when the FAA nationwide ground stoppage went into affect.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“As a result, the Gophers were unable to travel to Penn State on Friday for Saturday’s game. Minnesota has been in communication with the Big Ten and Penn State and will provide relevant updates as necessary.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage — out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the Federal Aviation Administration \u003ca href="https://x.com/FAANews/status/2121363171361575176" rel="nofollow">announced\u003c/a> on Friday. The ground stop began shortly after 3 p.m. central.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The Gophers are one of several college football teams that has had their travel plans impacted.\u003c/p>\u003cblockquote class="twitter-tweet">\u003cp lang="en" dir="ltr">There’s numerous college football teams that have yet to fly to their destinations. If this continues, it could significantly impact college football tomorrow. \u003ca href="https://t.co/KTvQKJeX4y" rel="nofollow">https://t.co/KTvQKJeX4y\u003c/a>\u003c/p>— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) \u003ca href="https://x.com/PeteThamel/status/2121358849319862371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">November 13, 2026\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003cscript async src="https://platform.x.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">\u003c/script>\u003cp>With Minnesota’s game against Penn State scheduled for Saturday evening in State College, it gives them a bit more flexibility and leeway than if the game was set for 11 a.m.\u003c/p>\u003cp>But either way, everything is up in the air (except for the planes) right now.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Numerous scheduled flights out of MSP airport have been impacted.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1475363811325449&show_text=false&width=602&height=1071" width="100%" height="1071" title="Facebook Reel">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>There have been estimations that the freeze could last until 10 p.m. CT on Friday. The FAA has not yet confirmed when flights will be allowed to resume.\u003c/p>\u003cp>This is a developing story.\u003c/p>\u003ch2>Related Articles\u003c/h2>\u003cul>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/with-wolves-and-wild-rolling-mn-sports-fans-could-be-in-for-a-fun-winter" rel="nofollow">With Wolves and Wild rolling, MN sports fans could be in for a fun winter\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/uncertainty-setbacks-as-freshman-football-player-recovers-from-life-threatening-injury" rel="nofollow">Uncertainty, setbacks as freshman football player recovers from life-threatening injury\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-sports/twin-cities-high-school-basketball-giant-signs-with-uconn" rel="nofollow">Twin Cities high school basketball giant signs with UConn\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003c/ul>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>