Duluth’s Trampled by Turtles surprised fans this week by announcing that their 10th studio album, “Good Dogs,” will arrive next Friday.

The bluegrass band is initially rolling the record out exclusively on vinyl and cassette at “mom/pop record shops,” with no streaming availability planned until January.

“No streaming this year – we’re gonna slow down and listen on the radio or on a turntable/cassette deck,” the band writes in an announcement. They’ll also only be providing the new record to public radio stations for the time being.

They accompanied the announcement by unveiling an “evening with”-style tour, featuring two sets and no openers at each stop, all sponsored by local record stores.

However, fans may have noticed that the tour, which begins on Jan. 25 in Athens, Ohio, doesn’t include any dates in Minnesota.

That’s partly because the Twin Cities will get a first taste of the new songs live, starting with a free, all-ages performance at Electric Fetus on Saturday, Nov. 21. The first 150 people to order the album got a pass to the afternoon show, but the record store says it will make an announcement if more spots for the show become available.

That will be followed by a “unique ‘Good Dogs’ performance” in the Twin Cities on Nov. 22, the band says.

While it sounds like that first Twin Cities gig is likely to sell out in a hurry, the tour will bring them about 85 miles east of St. Paul for a show at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, Wis. on Jan. 31.

The record isn’t just getting a slow release; it was an ethos behind the entire project.

“The making of our new album, ‘Good Dogs,’ came about as a response to, in my humble opinion, an excess of modernity in recording,” says vocalist and songwriter Dave Simonett, noting that the band eschewed digital recording processes.

“I wrote these songs over the last year while in love, parenting teenagers, spending as much time as possible in the outdoors, and touring. In that year I experienced loss and joy, pain and pleasure, artistic frustration, and clarity. In short, life. That’s what the songs are about.”

The LP is the 10th studio effort from Simonett and co., but it’s not the first new music they’ve put out since 2022’s “Alpenglow.”

Last year, Trampled by Turtles released a collaborative album with Low’s Alan Sparhawk. A year earlier, there was the dual EP release “Always Here,” which featured five songs from Trampled by Turtles and a companion EP with the same five songs performed by Simonett’s other band, Dead Man Winter.

“Good Dogs” will be released at local record stores on Nov. 20. A list of record stores carrying the album can be found here.

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