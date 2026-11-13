Wood Lake Nature Center, one of the oldest in the state, is set to debut its brand new building next week.

At 17,000 square feet, the Richfield site’s new building includes a a dedicated nature-watching lounge and café area, a kids nature playground, a new observation deck overlooking the marsh, brand new exhibits, sustainable building systems, a green roof, bird-friendly anti-collision windows and the largest event space in the city, according to a news release.

It replaces the building that had been in place since it opened 55 years ago as one of the first public nature centers in the state. That building had become too small for the number of visitors it now gets (about 72,000 a year) and not suitable for the number of education or public events they hoped to have.

Its foundation was also deteriorating, and the building was not fully accessible.

Sneak peek: The new Wood Lake Nature Center

Photos courtesy of Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

Wood Lake Nature Center

The brand new nature center building will open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18 — the first time since the old building closed in May of 2025. (The trails remained mostly open to visitors during this time.) A special open house is also planned for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with live animals, light refreshments, door prizes and staff on-hand to answer questions.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also planned for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Founded in 1971 as the first municipal nature center in the state (though not the first nature center overall), Wood Lake comprises about 150 acres in the Minneapolis suburb of Richfield. On the west side, opposite a sound wall, is I-35W, with West 66th Street on the north edge and Lyndale Avenue South running along its eastern side.

“It’s a small park with a big feel,” Manager Paul Smithson told Bring Me The News in 2021. “It is a green space in the middle of the metro area that has remarkable wildlife and plant life, and easily accessible trails to get to all corners of the park. And is open to everybody.”

The new building was paid for through a mix of state and federal sources, plus a voter-approved local sales tax.

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