The ground stop affecting all departing U.S. flights has been lifted by the FAA as of 7:30 p.m.

The FAA put the ground stop in place at 3 p.m., blaming a temporary telecommunications outage that it says was the result of “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The outage caused flight delays to pile up, with FlightAware showing a total of 283 delays and 123 cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of 6:45 p.m.

There are also dozens of flight cancellations impacting MSP on Saturday.

Related:List of flights canceled, delayed from MSP airport on Saturday, Nov. 14

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that the ground stop is due to “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” adding: “FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also spoke on the situation Friday afternoon.

“There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones. This isn’t another 9/11. I just can’t repeat that enough,” Mullin said during a briefing outside the White House.

“This was a telecommunication outage throughout FAA. Out of abundant of caution, we have grounded all the flights, and all the flights are accounted for.”

Few other details are available at this time. MSP Airport directs anyone traveling to contact their airline for the latest flight information.

It’s extraordinarily rare for the FAA to issue nationwide ground stops. There was one in 2023 due to a system outage, and prior to that, immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Delta has issued the following statement to travelers: “Delta teams are focused on taking care of our customers while an FAA-mandated nationwide air traffic control ground stop is currently in effect. No Delta flights are departing at this time and flights currently enroute will continue to their destinations.

“Safety remains our priority which includes flights already enroute and those we intend to dispatch tonight. Customers should monitor their flight status on the Delta app or Delta.com for the latest information.

“We have a travel waiver in place allowing customers with flexible travel plans to change their flight at no extra cost.

“Our goal is to safely resume departures when possible. We thank our customers for their understanding and our people for managing through the issue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles