As if there was any doubt (there wasn’t), Kevin O’Connell confirmed on Friday afternoon that Kirk Cousins will start at quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The moment the Vikings landed Cousins from the Raiders in a trade on Tuesday, it was fairly clear that he was going to be starting this week. He was acquired to play, and part of the appeal of the trade was that his past experience in Minnesota would greatly expedite the acclimation process. Plus, Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury and Carson Wentz played one of the worst QB games in Vikings history on Monday.

Unfortunately, Cousins won’t have a fully healthy team around him this week. Coming out of Monday night’s game, the Vikings’ final injury report for this week is easily the worst of this season so far.

Five players have been ruled out: Murray (hamstring), LB Blake Cashman (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), WR Jauan Jennings (calf), and DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle). That’s two key starters in Cashman and Hockenson, as well as two important complementary pieces in Jennings and Ingram-Dawkins.

Three other notable players are questionable: WR Jordan Addison (thumb), S Josh Metellus (shoulder), and OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

Cashman, who has been arguably the MVP of the Vikings’ top-ranked defense so far, entered concussion protocol after a hit late in Monday night’s game. He was able to practice in a non-contact jersey on Friday, but with a short week, the turnaround is too tight for him to clear the protocol. Ivan Pace Jr. will take on a much bigger role this week, with rookie Jake Golday also likely mixing in next to Eric Wilson.

Hockenson’s injury happened early on Monday, according to O’Connell. He leads the Vikings with 35 catches this season and trails only Justin Jefferson in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Minnesota will turn to Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek in Hockenson’s absence, which was also the case after his very early exit from a Week 5 win in New Orleans.

Without Ingram-Dawkins, the Vikings will need first-round rookie Caleb Banks — who was a healthy scratch on Monday — to be active this week. “He’s gonna play a ton this week,” O’Connell said on Friday.

Addison and Metellus are late additions to the Vikings’ injury report, which always brings at least a bit of concern.

The Vikings figure to use both of their practice squad elevations on Saturday.

If there’s a silver lining for the Vikings, it’s that the Packers have a lengthy final injury report as well. They’ll be without Micah Parsons, Josh Jacobs, Zaire Franklin, and center Sean Rhyan. Seven other players are questionable, including Xavier McKinney, Lukas Van Ness, and Javon Bullard.

The inactive lists will be out at around 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, ahead of the noon kickoff at Lambeau Field.

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