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Gas prices fall about 20 cents across Minnesota over the past week
By Brianna Kelly,10 days ago
Gas prices are finally starting to come down again in Minnesota, with the average cost per gallon dropping about 20 cents in the past week.
A gallon of regular gas cost $3.75 as of Friday, down from $3.96 a week ago, according to statewide data from AAA.
This time last month, motorists across Minnesota were paying $4.23 per gallon. That’s a 48-cent difference in a matter of 30 days.
In the Twin Cities, a gallon cost $3.77 on Friday, down from $3.81 on Thursday, and $3.97 last Friday.
More rural areas of Minnesota are still seeing prices closer to $4 a gallon, including in Cook County along the North Shore, where it’s $4.13 as of Friday.
Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell below $4 for the first time since July, as demand traditionally tapers off in the fall. It’s now $3.87 per gallon, a 19-cent decrease compared to last Friday.
AAA notes that it’s still the most expensive November on record for gas prices.