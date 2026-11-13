Gas prices are finally starting to come down again in Minnesota, with the average cost per gallon dropping about 20 cents in the past week.

A gallon of regular gas cost $3.75 as of Friday, down from $3.96 a week ago, according to statewide data from AAA.

This time last month, motorists across Minnesota were paying $4.23 per gallon. That’s a 48-cent difference in a matter of 30 days.

In the Twin Cities, a gallon cost $3.77 on Friday, down from $3.81 on Thursday, and $3.97 last Friday.

More rural areas of Minnesota are still seeing prices closer to $4 a gallon, including in Cook County along the North Shore, where it’s $4.13 as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular gas fell below $4 for the first time since July, as demand traditionally tapers off in the fall. It’s now $3.87 per gallon, a 19-cent decrease compared to last Friday.

AAA notes that it’s still the most expensive November on record for gas prices.