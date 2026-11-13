It’s still very early, but Vikings first-round pick Caleb Banks has gotten off to a concerningly slow start to his NFL career.

Banks, the No. 18 overall selection out of Florida, struggled right away in preseason action. His 36.7 PFF grade ranked 123rd out of 135 interior defensive linemen who played at least 50 snaps in the preseason.

It hasn’t gotten better since the regular season began. Banks has played 107 defensive snaps, and his 30.5 PFF grade ranks 146th out of 147 DTs with at least 100 snaps, 0.1 points ahead of the Colts’ Jerry Tillery.

On Monday night, for the first time this season, Banks was a healthy scratch. The Vikings chose to have second-year UDFA Elijah Williams active instead.

Back in late August, longtime NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline drew the ire of some Vikings fans when he wrote that members of the team’s new front office were questioning the selection of Banks. General manager Nolan Teasley and several top assistants were hired well after the conclusion of the draft, which was led by longtime executive Rob Brzezinski.

On Friday, Pauline doubled down on that reporting in a video posted to X, in which he said the front office’s opinion of Banks has gotten even worse over the past few months.

“Many of you may remember, back in (late August), in the middle of the preseason schedule, I wrote an article and did an accompanying video about how the Vikings’ new front office was questioning why the former general manager even took Caleb Banks with that first-round pick,” Pauline said. “Banks came into training camp, he was not in shape, he was coming off an injury, he didn’t look very explosive and was basically a non-performer.

“Banks really has been a non-performer since. And I went back, after it was announced that he was a healthy scratch on Monday night, to my original source, to see if there was any changes or (if) the opinions had swayed at all. And what my original source told me is the feeling in the front office has gone from ‘they questioned the selection of Caleb Banks’ to the fact that they just don’t like him at all. Which is a serious red flag.”

“My source said this shouldn’t surprise anybody because Banks has been basically the same player he was at Florida,” Pauline continued. “A guy that struggled with injuries, a guy that flashes but has shown little consistency. My source said don’t expect anything to happen to Caleb Banks this season. They’re gonna let him play the rest of the way out, as they should. There’s a lot of football left to play. If anything happens to Banks, it’s going to be in the offseason. And defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has a lot of say and a lot of pull, will be one of the determining factors on what happens with Caleb Banks after the 2026 season.”

There’s a lot to unpack there. First, it should be acknowledged that while Pauline has covered the NFL for a long time, his reporting is coming from anonymous sources and thus should be treated with some degree of skepticism.

Also, while it’s entirely possible that Nolan Teasley disagrees with the Banks selection, the way Pauline frames the situation as if it were an entirely different regime that made the pick is a bit odd. Brzezinski led the draft with heavy input from Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores. All three are still around.

And although Banks has struggled quite a bit, he’s also just 100 snaps into his career. He was always going to be a bit of a project coming off a major foot injury, which is part of the reason why it was a surprise when the Vikings took him as high as he did. There have been some flashes of upside. He has size that can’t be taught. He also happens to be on the best defense in the NFL, stuck behind standout DTs like Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

With Ingram-Dawkins ruled out for this week’s game, Banks is going to be active and is expected to play quite a bit, O’Connell said on Friday.

“He’ll be up and he’s going to play a ton this week,” O’Connell said. “His journey from pre-draft, post-draft, it’s a lot. (The healthy scratch) was a football decision, based upon what the defensive coaches thought was best for that game. He’s absolutely going to be a huge part this week and will be continuously moving forward.”

There are very real reasons to be concerned about Banks’ future. His situation shouldn’t be compared to Dallas Turner, who was far more productive in college, was two years younger when he was drafted, and was never a healthy scratch as a rookie.

At the same time, it’s far too early to label Banks a bust, and the idea that the Vikings could move on from him after just one year feels rather strange. That would be an extremely early punt on a first-round pick.

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