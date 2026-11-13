With a temporary moratorium on data center development set to expire, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly passed a set of limits and requirements for future data centers in the city.

The measure, which passed 7-6 at a Thursday council meeting, puts defined limits on data center operations when before there were few. Moving forward, they can only be built downtown and must go in existing buildings.

Any floor space dedicated to servers, cooling units, IT racks and other similar tech — dubbed “white space” — cannot exceed more than 150,000 square feet. (And anything over 50,000 square feet requires the data center owners to purchase renewable energy credits.)

In addition, all the servers and white space equipment has to be at least 20 feet away from exterior walls, or at least 100 feet away if it’s up against a residential space, and it cannot be on the first or second floors.

Developers now also have to share information about how much water and electricity they expect the operation to use, along with a plan for addressing noise.

The discussion as this package came together, both in recent months and during Thursday’s council meeting, showed a clear divide.

Some council members were angling for an outright ban, an idea that ultimately didn’t have enough support to get passed. Instead, many of them pushed for additional changes to the development process, including the use of “overlay districts” to vet data center proposals, which proponents argued would provide more direct oversight and control over which projects get approved.

Ward 12 Council Member Aurin Chowdhury called this path the best compromise if an outright ban on data centers was off the table.

“The industry is rapidly evolving. It changes week by week, both in its financial conditions … but also in the way that the tech is evolving, and the ways that regulations oftentimes cannot keep up with the large amount of compute power that is being built for smaller footprints, and also ways the industry is finding ways to find gaps in local policies,” Chowdhury said. “This would allow us to have an up or down vote that evoles with the industry, and make decisions with residents in mind. We cannot ask our residents to just trust an industry that has created a high concern over livability and well-being. And an overlay … would crate another form of oversight.”

An amendment to add these overlay districts passed 7-6, and it was included in the final package. Among those who opposed the addition was Ward 7 Council Member Elizabeth Shaffer.

“Those of us who support these regulations as-is aren’t stupid, greedy or in the pocket of big tech,” Shaffer said. She argued that people “are tied of costs going up and want to know what we are doing about it,” and said the influx of money from data centers downtown can help offset rising costs that homeowners and other residents are facing.

Using the overlay districts, Shaffer said, means data center proposals will rely on a “case-by-case political decision-making process” that might turn every data center into a “political fight.”

Shaffer was ultimately among the six nay votes for the new data center regulations that include the overlay districts, along with Council Members Jamal Osman, Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Pearll Warren and Linea Palmisano. Those who supported it: Council Members Elliott Payne, Aisha Chughtai, Robin Wonsley, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez, Jamison Whiting and Chowdhury.

There was some urgency to the vote. The moratorium put in place in June is set to expire on Nov. 21.

There’s also the question of a veto from Mayor Jacob Frey. He has signaled little appetite for the types of additional restrictions that Thursday’s amendments added.

During Thursday’s meeting, the City Council voted to table some amendments until next Friday, Nov. 20, giving them an opportunity to address a potential mayoral veto before the moratorium ends the next day.

If Frey does issue a veto, the council needs at least nine votes to overturn it.

There are currently eight data centers believed to be operating in downtown Minneapolis, the city has said, including at the Sleep Number building, Lumen Minneapolis and XO Communications.