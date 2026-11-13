Pure chance decided the outcome of a deadlocked City Council race in southeastern Minnesota.

In last week’s midterm election, incumbent Delana Weis and challenger Dominick Pahl each secured 711 votes in the Pine Island City Council contest. On Thursday, Weis won a coin flip by calling heads, allowing her to retain a spot on the council.

Tosca Wohl, a political newcomer and an opponent of Google’s massive data center proposal in Pine Island, earned 809 votes and claimed the first of two seats that were up for grabs.

Minnesota is one of many U.S. states whose citywide elections are called by a coin flip or random drawing when they end in a tie.

In the Twin Cities, a name draw determined the winner of Spring Lake Park’s mayoral race on Monday, with incumbent Mayor Robert Nelson prevailing over challenger Halyn Roth after they each received 1,401 votes, though the latter has requested a recount.

Roth said he’ll congratulate Nelson on his victory if the results hold following the recount, but he hopes the mayor will see their tie as a call to action.

“A divided vote means half our city is looking for change,” he wrote on social media. “I hope he uses this next term to listen closely to every neighbor and work to bring our entire community together.”

Pine Island’s contentious data center project, located about 20 minutes north of Rochester, rallied some residents to seek local office for the first time. That includes Mayor-elect Mark Lang, who’s replacing interim Mayor Brandi Veith Staloch.

Lang isn’t opposed to the data center, known as Project Skyway, but he took issue with how it wasn’t announced to the public until after the Pine Island City Council had already approved the plan.

Weis and the rest of the council as it currently stands unanimously voted to move the project forward.