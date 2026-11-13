First Avenue has closed Palace Pub, the restaurant next to its Palace Theatre venue in downtown St. Paul.

The concert company made the announcement Wednesday night in a post on social media.

“Thank you to all of our staff, regulars, and late-night concertgoers for an awesome season at Palace Pub,” the post reads. “We’ve loved having you. Palace Pub is now closed.”

Palace Pub opened last June, taking over the attached restaurant space that had previously been run by Wrecktangle Pizza. It was known for being a late-night hangout after Palace Theatre concerts and Grand Casino Arena events, serving burgers, salads, chicken sandwiches, apps, and cocktails.

Representatives for First Avenue did not respond to a request for comment about the reasons behind the closure.

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