A Sears store that’s been closed for nearly a decade will be reborn as a new entertainment spot.

The department store’s location at River Hills Mall in Mankato was recently purchased by a local developer, according to realtor CDC Fisher Group. The plan is to open that is being described as a “recreation center” that features a go-kart track.

What else that might entail wasn’t revealed, nor was a timeline for the redevelopment.

This Sears location closed in 2017, amid a flurry of shut downs by the one-time dominant department store.

The space at the southwest corner of the still-operating River Hills Mall has been unused since.

Another closed Sears site, near the State Capitol in St. Paul, was bought earlier this year by the Rondo Community Land Trust, which is now discussing future use for the building.