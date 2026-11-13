A man who was banned from possessing firearms due to a previous child sex conviction was found with more than 50 guns and a huge cache of ammunition in his home, charges allege.

The home of Matthew Pyburn, 39, of Waltham in rural Mower County, was searched by police on Nov. 7 after a witness reported him having a “stockpile” of around 50 guns and a large amount of ammunition throughout his property.

Pyburn was barred from possessing firearms due to a 2007 conviction for 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim aged between 13 and 15.

A search of his home allegedly turned up more than 50 guns throughout the home, most of them located in a basement safe.

Also discovered was almost 15,000 rounds of ammunition for various weaponry.

According to the complaint, Pyburn was placed under arrest and provided a DNA sample, but declined to speak with a detective.

He has been charged with 20 separate firearms and ammunition offenses.