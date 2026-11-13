Minnesota restaurateurs are remembering Dave Cossetta, who grew his family’s small Italian grocery store into a sprawling dining destination in St. Paul.

Cossetta, the fourth-generation owner of Cossetta Alimentari restaurant and market on St. Paul’s West 7th Street, died Thursday at age 70 while visiting Italy. His team had just won two awards at the Panettone World Cup baking competition in Milan.

“Dave was the fourth generation of his family to carry on what began in 1911 as a small market in St. Paul,” his family said in a statement. “He built it into a gathering place on West 7th Street where everyone was welcome at the same table, and he never stopped dreaming about what it could become.”

In the wake of the announcement, tributes began pouring in across social media, many of them from industry folks in the Twin Cities who have worked with Cossetta throughout his storied career.

Mancini’s Char House, another St. Paul institution, said the city “has lost a legend, and our family has lost a very dear friend.”

“Dave was so much more than a fellow restaurant owner,” the steakhouse wrote in a post. “He was a cherished friend of the Mancini family, someone we admired, respected, and were fortunate to share so many years of friendship and memories with.

“Dave was truly one of a kind. His larger-than-life presence, passion for his family and business, and dedication to the St. Paul community will never be forgotten.”

A post from Smack Shack and Burger Dive, both with multiple locations across the metro, describes Cosetta as a “dear friend and mentor” to owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald, and adds that “he meant so much … to the whole Twin Cities restaurant community.”

“Dave was a tenacious genius with a kind heart, always ready with a funny quote or a great story,” the restaurants’ post reads.

“Dave loved St. Paul, though he probably gave City Hall a few gray hairs along the way. He poured a lifetime of hard work into Cossetta, creating a place where generations have gathered around truly great food.”

The Nook’s owners said Cossetta had been “so much more than a friend” to them since they opened the St. Paul restaurant 26 years ago.

“He was a mentor, a supporter, and someone we admired and respected beyond words,” Ted and Janessa Casper and Mike and Brittany Runyon wrote in their post.

“Dave was there for us when we first opened The Nook, and 25 years later, he was still by our side, giving a wonderful speech at our anniversary celebration. That moment meant the world to us, and it’s a memory we will cherish forever.

“Dave was truly one of a kind. His generosity, wisdom, and friendship left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know him.”

A block from Cossetta, Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub eulogized its neighbor as a kind man “whose generosity reached well beyond” his business, “through meals provided to the Dorothy Day Center and Salvation Army, and his involvement in benefits for neighbors facing hardship.”

“That spirit of giving belongs in his legacy alongside everything he built,” the sports bar continued in a post. “The donations, the kindness, the pride in his neighborhood, and the love he put into carrying on his family’s name are all part of what made Dave such a cherished part of St. Paul.”

Mayor Kaohly Her reflected on the legacy that Cossetta built after taking over the family business in the late ’70s, when he was 21.

“For generations, the Cossetta family has welcomed Saint Paul to their tables, and Dave carried that tradition with pride and generosity,” she wrote in a post. “So many of us have marked birthdays, high school sports tournaments, graduations, and ordinary Tuesday nights at Cossetta.”

“Saint Paul stands with the Cossetta family and everyone who loved Dave. We will honor his life and keep his legacy alive in the city he gave so much to.”

The statement from Cossetta’s family said he was surrounded by his wife Gail, with whom he has five children, many friends and family members, and his talented team when he died.

No details have been released on his cause of death, but friends of the family have indicated that it may have been a heart attack.

More tributes to Cossetta: