There’s arguably never been a more fun and hopeful time to be a fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Minnesota Wild, or both franchises than right now.

April 30 of this year was the best specific moment for fans of the two teams in a long time. Both sealed a first-round playoff series victory with a Game 6 win over a bitter rival on the same night, with the Wild advancing out of the first round for the first time in 11 years.

Unfortunately, the San Antonio Spurs and Colorado Avalanche ended Minnesota’s championship dreams in round two. But six months later, there’s all kinds of reason to believe that 2027 could be even better for one or both teams.

The Wolves and Wild are both absolutely rolling to begin their 2026-27 campaigns. Each team ranks near the top of their league’s standings. And while it’s early, the fact that both teams are doing this while missing at least one key player to injury suggests that they could get even more formidable in the months ahead.

Thursday night was the latest prime example of how Minnesota sports fans could be in for a very fun winter (and that’s without acknowledging the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings, who just made a much-needed trade for a quarterback).

LaMelo leading dominant Wolves

After moving on from Julius Randle this offseason and dealing Naz Reid to acquire LaMelo Ball, the vibes around the Timberwolves couldn’t have been much higher. Then they opened the season with three straight 20-point blowouts, validating the excitement. Even in their first loss, Anthony Edwards scored 45 points for the second time in four games.

Then came a brutal blow. Edwards needed knee surgery and was going to miss at least two months. The Wolves would have to move forward without their leader and one of the NBA’s most electric scorers.

Minnesota lost two of its first three games without Edwards, although they were competitive losses against the Warriors and Spurs. But since the calendar flipped to November, the Wolves are a perfect 5-0. They’re showing off their talent and depth by continuing to shine without Edwards (or Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from an Achilles tear in last season’s playoffs).

On Thursday night at Target Center, the Timberwolves hosted a 7-4 Dallas Mavericks team and absolutely steamrolled them. The Wolves created some separation late in the second quarter and never looked back, cruising to a 133-94 victory.

Ball is showing that he can drive winning as a No. 1 option in Edwards’ absence. He was sensational on Thursday, scoring 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting (including 6-of-10 from three) and dishing out 9 assists in 25 minutes. In this five-game winning streak, he’s averaging 24 points and 6 assists while shooting almost 50 percent from deep.

Head coach Chris Finch has been getting big contributions from all over his ten-man rotation lately. Five other Wolves scored in double figures on Thursday, led by Bones Hyland, who had 24 points and 8 assists in 23 minutes off the bench. Ayo Dosunmu, who has been sensational as Edwards’ replacement in the starting lineup, scored 18. Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, and Joan Beringer all had at least 13 points as well.

The Timberwolves are 9-3 and have the best net rating in the NBA so far, with the No. 1 defense and No. 7 offense. Rudy Gobert, who we haven’t mentioned yet, has had some lowlights on offense but remains a Hall of Fame defensive engine.

The Wolves are appointment television right now. They’re playing incredible team basketball. When they get Edwards and DiVincenzo back, they’re going to be extremely hard to beat.

Wild stay hot behind Boldy hat trick

Meanwhile, in Toronto, the Wild got a Matt Boldy hat trick to beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night. They’re 8-0-2 in their last ten games, with no regulation losses in three weeks. For the season, they’re 14-3-4, third in the NHL in points percentage, and tied for second with a plus-24 goal different.

Minnesota has played 21 games, exactly a quarter of its schedule, and has lost just once by more than a single goal.

Oh, and the Wild have done that without their second-best defenseman and one of their five best overall players in Brock Faber, who hasn’t played yet due to a scary skull fracture in the preseason. Faber is expected to make his season debut on Saturday night in Boston, which should only make the Wild more dangerous.

Head coach John Hynes appears to have a true Stanley Cup contender on his hands. Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 35 points in 21 games. Quinn Hughes has 22 assists and 28 points. Boldy has 21 points. Joel Eriksson Ek (17 points) left Thursday’s game with an injury, but the early indications are that he’s going to be OK.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing about this Wild team is that you could make a reasonable case that neither Kaprizov nor Hughes have been Minnesota’s best player so far. Goalie Jesper Wallstedt, who turns 24 on Saturday, is 12-2-3 with a 1.93 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He’s been phenomenal and is very much in the Vezina Trophy conversation at the one-quarter mark of the season.

The Wolves and Wild have been very competitive during the 2020s, led by Edwards and Kaprizov. This season, both franchises might have their best teams yet. It should be a fun ride for Minnesota fans throughout the winter and into next spring.

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