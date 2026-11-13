A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital with “significant” injuries after he was struck by a pickup truck driver while bicycling in rural northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Thursday, with the boy traveling on County Road 123 when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Osage man.

The boy was flown by Life Link helicopter to a Fargo-area hospital. There is no word on his condition as of Friday afternoon.

This crash is under investigation, with police saying that alcohol is not believed to be a factor

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.