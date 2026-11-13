After 25 games of dysfunctional offense and a quarterback carousel involving Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, J.J. McCarthy, and others, the online criticism surrounding Kevin O’Connell’s ‘QB whisperer’ tag continues to increase. Could the Vikings consider making a rare type of head coaching change? It might not be as crazy as you’d think.

Brian Flores is clearly one of the best defensive minds in football. His defense is in its third straight season of elite performance, while O’Connell’s offense has been trending in the wrong direction. After his run as the Dolphins’ head coach from 2019 to 2021 ended in some controversy, Flores’ future as a potential head coach is still cloudy, especially due to his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores has interviewed for head coaching vacancies in each of the last two offseasons but has not gotten hired. It does feel like that could change in the upcoming cycle, considering the national attention he’s received for elevating the Vikings’ defense from elite to borderline historic in the first half of this season.

If things fall off the rails with Kirk Cousins to finish the 2026-27 season, could Minnesota move on from O’Connell as head coach and promote Flores into that role? ESPN analysts Kevin Clark and Domonique Foxworth discussed that possibility on Clark’s podcast earlier this week.

“This has been bandied about the last few years because people think that the Ravens regret letting Mike Macdonald leave and keeping John Harbaugh for an extra year, and maybe the [Jessee] Minter hire was a reaction to that,” Clark said.

Foxworth pointed out how confusing O’Connell’s offensive game plan was against the Bills, and that his overall resume is becoming easier to poke holes in as the years go on. But the overall discussion was less of a KOC criticism and more about how valuable Flores has been to Minnesota’s success.

Could Minnesota be even more creative and potentially trade O’Connell to a different team? Trading an NFL head coach’s contract has happened eight times in NFL history, but those instances have often involved a future Hall of Famer. Herm Edwards and Bruce Arians are two comparable examples since 2006.

Ultimately, for a variety of reasons, the “fire O’Connell to keep Flores” idea feels unlikely to be a legitimate consideration for the Vikings.

“I understand why fans and even some analysts have floated the idea of firing O’Connell and promoting Flores,” said Bring Me The News’ Vikings beat writer, Will Ragatz. “The offense has been a mess. The defense has been elite and has driven the Vikings’ success. But realistically, it’s just very hard for me to see that happening.

“O’Connell is a great leader and communicator. The Wilfs really like him. Flores is clearly an incredible coordinator, but questions remain about his fit as a head coach. The dynamics would be awkward, and it’s simply not something that happens often in the NFL.”

At the end of the day, it’s a fun hypothetical to float around, but it’s probably not very realistic. O’Connell has proven himself to be a good NFL head coach, even if he still needs postseason success to be considered a great one.

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