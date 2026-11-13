An outgoing Minnesota lawmaker was drunk when he crashed into an occupied parked car and injured a man earlier this week, according to charges.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott, 36, was charged Friday with driving while intoxicated and injuring someone as a result, both gross misdemeanors. The DFL lawmaker had been arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of drunk-driving, his second such arrest in recent years.

The criminal complaint says St. Cloud police officers were called to 13th Street North a little before 8 p.m. on a report of a car crash. There, they found a damaged white SUV parked with its hazards on, debris around it and skid marks on the road.

Wolgamott was standing next to a nearby red pickup truck that also had visible damage. He initially tried to walk away, but police told him to stop, according to the charges.

An officer noticed the smell of alcohol, described Wolgamott’s speech as slurred, and observed that he was either slow to respond to questions or wouldn’t respond at all. Wolgamott refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene, and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for a blood test, the results of which weren’t ready by the time charges were filed.

The damaged red pickup, officers learned, belonged to a 37-year-old man in a nearby home. The man just gotten into his truck when Wolgamott crashed into him, he told police.

After the crash, the man went to the hospital with neck stiffness, blurry vision, headaches and dizziness, where doctors said he likely had a mild concussion, according to the complaint.

Wolgamott’s first court date was Friday morning. He’s due in court again on Jan. 8.

Wolgamott currently represents District 14B, covering an area of Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties. He’s served in the Minnesota House since 2019, though did not run for reelection this year following an unsuccessful bid for state auditor.

Wolgamott has previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over while weaving on Highway 23 near Mora in July 2023. He received a to 45-day jail sentence, though it was stayed as he served probation for two years.