A Minnesota distiller has been named home of one of the world’s best whiskeys at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The revered blind tasting competition revealed its 2026 honorees this week, and Brother Justus’ flagship American Whiskey was awarded a double gold medal and named best of class craft distiller whiskey.

It’s one of just 15 best of class awards given to American distilleries in whiskey categories. (Though they’re also eligible for the best in show awards.)

While it’s a major award for Brother Justus, the Minneapolis distiller is no stranger to accolades. That same flagship whiskey grabbed a silver medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2024 and 2023. Its Cold Peated American Whiskey won silver in those same years and has racked up a litany of medals that include it being named one of the most innovative spirits of 2023.

Its annual Founder’s Reserve release has also recently received attention, with the Founder’s Reserve III getting high praise in 2025 and the latest release, Founder’s Reserve IV, becoming the fastest-selling expression in company history.

Related: After losing money for 19 years, Richfield is closing one of its municipal liquor stores

Related: Science Museum of Minnesota making more deep cuts to staff, budget

Related: Minneapolis’ Fulton Beer to revive Fargo Brewing, closed since 2024

Related: Beloved burger-centric food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in St. Paul