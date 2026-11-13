More than a year after its impending arrival was announced, Hyper Kidz has opened its indoor play space in Blaine.

It was announced amid a wave of indoor play spaces that feature an assortment of trampolines, slides, and climbing equipment. However, Hyper Kidz sports a little more curb appeal with its variety of interactive games and areas.

The 22,400-square-foot complex is the company’s first location in Minnesota and takes up residence at 10985 Ulysses St. NE in the former home of a Best Buy, which closed in 2017.

Like all Hyper Kidz locations, it contains three distinct zones, centered around a big kid zone with a four-story play pavilion featuring tubes, slides, a ball blaster, and other interactive features.

Hyper Kidz in Blaine. Hyper Kidz

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The kid zone is targeted to kids aged 2 to 7 and features a two-story balloon house, motorized revolving rides, a ball pit, light-up wall, and LED air slide, among other features. There is also an area for kids two and under.

Hyper Kidz is open now daily. Prices range from $14.99 (infants without a sibling) to $19.99 (ages 3–13) Friday through Sunday, and drop to $9.99 (infant without a sibling) to $14.99 (ages 3–13) Monday through Thursday. Infants are free with a paid sibling.

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