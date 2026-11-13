A Minneapolis father-of-two has died from a head injury he suffered at work when he fell from a ladder.

MengPe Lee, 40, a carpenter by trade, fell from a height of about 10 feet and suffered severe head trauma, with responders arriving to find he had suffered a stroke.

Despite the best efforts of medical teams, Lee died from his injuries on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Martha, and their two children, aged 6 and 3.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Martha – a longtime teacher’s aide – and the family recovery from their devastating loss.

“[MengPe] was proud to be the breadwinner for his family, and even more so, the father to his two children,” the fundraiser reads.

“‘Unprepared’ and ‘terrified’ are understatements for the journey Martha must now face as a widow. Her faith is strong and her support system even stronger. Many of you have asked how you can help. Your contribution will help pay for funeral expenses.”

A tribute has been paid to Lee by his sister, Txoojhuas Nancy, who wrote: “MengPe was truly the sweetest brother anyone could ever ask for. I am going to miss his big bear hugs, his gentle spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought into our lives.

“He was a man of few words, but his actions always spoke louder. He never judged, never complained, and was always there when you needed him. He had such a calm, easygoing way about him. Nothing ever seemed to faze him. He simply showed up, loved, and cared for the people around him.”

“My brother had beaten death so many times before. Time and time again, he overcame what seemed impossible. But this time was different. As much as we prayed and hoped for another miracle, God had other plans. This time, He called my sweet brother home.

“It has only been six years since we lost our oldest brother, Toua, and here we are again, facing a heartbreak we never imagined having to endure twice.”