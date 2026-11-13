A high school freshman that suffered a life-threatening injury during a football game is still fighting to recover after a series of surgeries and a recent setback.

Ethan Bachler took a big hit when attempting to block a defender during Andover’s Oct. 22 game, according to a Caring Bridge page chronicling his recovery. It didn’t look too concerning at first — a trainer went on the field and checked on Bachler, who was awake and fully aware of what was going on. But when he got up and tried to jog off the field, he collapsed into unconsciousness.

At the hospital, a CT scan showed an acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding in the brain that can happen when someone hits their head really hard. It is life-threatening.

Bachler had emergency surgery, with doctors removing a part of his skull to account for swelling. After a challenging first couple of days in recovery, things began looking up. But a setback has meant more scans, more time in the ICU and another surgery.

Most recently, doctors found an infection where the original procedure had occurred, along with more swelling in his brain. They once again removed a portion of his skull, essentially undoing what they had previously patched up when things were looking good.

“In a lot of ways, it feels like we’re back to at square one,” the Caring Bridge update from Nov. 12 reads. “Last week we were scheduling follow up appointments to get stitches removed, neuro check ups, talking about returning to school, etc., and now we are looking at a much longer road than we expected, with more uncertainty about when we’ll be able to get back to some sort of normal.”

A GoFundMe set up for the family is hoping to raise $50,000 to help ease the financial pressure for them.

“Ethan and his family have been so strong throughout this entire process but there are still a lot of unknowns, appointments and work ahead of them to get Ethan back to where he was before his accident,” the fundraiser says.

On Caring Bridge, Bachler’s family says that “even through everything that’s happened, the pokes and prods, all the punches and curve balls thrown his way, Ethan keeps fighting through it. We are going to keep focusing on those positives as we navigate our way through this!”