More than 20 additional measles cases have been confirmed in Minnesota over the past week.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide count for 2026 has increased from 139 to 160 cases.

A majority of those infections have emerged in the past couple months. Of the 160 cases, 143 have been identified since mid-September.

About 95% of the total infection count can be traced to Todd County, which has one of the state’s lowest vaccination rates among children 5 and younger.

Todd County now accounts for 136 of Minnesota’s 160 cases this year. There were 115 cases confirmed there as of last Thursday, meaning all 21 of the new cases originated in the central Minnesota county.

By late October, there were 80 confirmed cases in Minnesota, the highest total in 36 years. That number has now doubled in just two weeks.

The first week of November saw a 73% increase in infections, bringing the previous total to 139 cases.

Only one of the 160 cases in Minnesota originated from outside the U.S.

Measles is a highly contagious but preventable airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain, or death. Anyone with the disease can become seriously ill, but children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

The best way to prevent the disease is by getting the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, with two doses approximately 97% effective at preventing measles.

Measles infections have started to rise in the U.S. in recent years primarily due to a decline in childhood vaccination rates, corresponding with a longtime effort by anti-vaccine groups pushing unfounded links between vaccines and autism.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the vast majority of patients infected with measles had not received their full MMR vaccine regimen.