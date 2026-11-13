A distinctive cafe that has occupied a street corner in the small town of Amboy for the past quarter-of-a-century is closing its doors.

The Amboy Cottage Cafe, the European-style eatery located at the corner of 1st Avenue North and East Maine Street in the Blue Earth County city, has announced that Sunday will be its last day in business.

“Our lives for the last 25 years have been in service of the community of Amboy and over the years, to our visitors from all over Minnesota and sometimes even other places of the world,” owner Lisa Lindberg announced on Facebook.

“We are bringing my mom, Maria, home and she will need my full attention…just like I did so many long years ago!” she explained.

The post says that the cottage-style cafe building will go up for sale “for someone else to reimagine.”

“It was a privilege to have celebrated countless birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, proposals, weddings and many more significant life events with you,” Lindberg added.

“We will miss the cozy mornings, the laughter over lunch and the candlelit dinners that you enjoyed with us over the years.

“We will hold dear the memories of our time with you, our friends and patrons but now is the time to hold our family close.”

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