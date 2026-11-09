Twin Cities yarn store pulls Harry Potter items from shelves, apologizes to trans community

A Twin Cities yarn store is the latest small business to pull Harry Potter products from its shelves in protest of J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views.

The team at Needle & Skein in St. Louis Park announced the decision in a Nov. 7 apology letter regarding the recent sale of Harry Potter-themed kits at the shop.

“We never meant to hurt anyone. But we can see that we did, and we are truly sorry to everyone who felt less welcome in a space that should always feel like home to you,” the business shared. “You deserve better from us.”

Point of Pride, a nonprofit organization that helps trans people access hormone replacement therapy and other services, will receive 100% of the proceeds from any of the Harry Potter items sold, according to Needle & Skein.

“Thank you to everyone who spoke up and trusted us enough to tell us the truth,” the business wrote to customers. “We heard you, and we’re grateful. We’re committed to making this shop a place where everyone feels safe, seen and celebrated.”

A California bookstore and other small businesses have taken a similar stand against Rowling’s views by refusing to sell Harry Potter books and other merchandise related to the franchise.

Rolling Stone recently described Rowling’s anti-trans sentiments as “poisonous to the franchise” and, for years, trans rights activists have called for a boycott of anything that further enriches Rowling, who uses her personal wealth to fund legal initiatives that opponents have labeled as transphobic.

Minneapolis-based Target, which faces its own consumer boycott movement after scaling back Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies last year and selling a racially offensive costume this year, has recently expanded its collaboration with the Harry Potter franchise.

Shaymus McLaughlin | Bring Me The News

Nearly 350 new and exclusive Harry Potter-themed products hit shelves Nov. 7, with Target limiting individual purchases due to high demand.