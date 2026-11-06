Following noise complaints, Shakopee approves investigation and monitoring for amphitheater

As Live Nation extols the economic impact of the inaugural season at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, changes may be on the horizon.

During its 41-show opening season, the 19,000-capacity amphitheater near Canterbury Park was the source of noise complaints in surrounding neighborhoods on multiple occasions. On Wednesday, the city council took steps to mitigate problems during the 2027 concert season, approving a proposal for a noise investigation and monitoring around the venue.

From four proposals, the city chose GZA Environmental to lead the independent investigation.

The company will monitor noise levels inside the venue and in neighboring residential areas to make proposals for sound mitigation both at the venue and, potentially, outside of the venue.

The data produced will be available to Live Nation, and local police will have live access to the data as well, according to Shakopee Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski, who spoke on the proposal during the meeting.

The investigation and monitoring plan has been given a $130,000 budget with $10,000 in contingency funds. That budget does not, however, include the implementation of any potential recommendations from GZA Environmental. An estimate shared during the meeting suggested that the cost of implementing noise reduction measures could be $100,000 to $150,000.

While the city council is studying the impact on the community, the City of Shakopee and Live Nation responded to concerns promptly during the season, launching a hotline for noise complaints.

“We take our neighbors’ concerns seriously and are working with the City to better understand and address sound impacts,” Jason Moutry, general manager of Mystic Lake Amphitheater, tells Bring Me The News in a statement. “We actively monitored sound levels and adjusted speaker placement in our first season, and we’ll continue these efforts in 2027.”

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, already made some adjustments during its inaugural season. Sound-dampening materials were installed inside Mystic Lake Amphitheater, volume was lowered in outer gathering areas, and upper-level speakers were adjusted to direct sound more downward, into the venue.

Still, Kerski notes that there will inevitably be at least a couple of concerts a year where sound travels into neighborhoods due to weather-related variables that can’t be controlled by the venue.

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