Justin Jefferson on his frustration, Vikings 'wasting' potential on offense

Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who notably declined to speak to reporters after last Sunday’s loss in Detroit, addressed his frustration in a media session after the team’s practice on Thursday at TCO Performance Center.

The main message from Jefferson was about how much he hates losing.

“Every time we lose, there’s always a frustration, no matter the record,” he said. “I’m always a competitor, I always want to win. I never want to lose. I felt like we had plenty of opportunities to win that game and we only hurt ourselves in multiple ways. Just wanting better from the whole entire offense, especially.”

Jefferson had five catches for just 33 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, continuing what’s been a second straight individual season below his usual levels of production. As a whole, the Vikings’ offense managed only 15 points against the Lions and ranks near the bottom of the league in numerous metrics, despite having a talented group of weapons.

“I feel like the potential and the guys that we have in that room is something very, very special,” Jefferson said. “So I feel like we’re wasting that if (we’re) not going out there and executing the plays that we have called. Not living to that standard.”

The Vikings are still 6-1 and sitting atop the NFC North ahead of a big game this Monday night against the 6-1 Buffalo Bills. However, Minnesota’s success this season has been largely driven by their dominant defense. In order to sustain success, Jefferson knows the offense needs to start holding up its end of the bargain.

“It falls onto the offense,” he said. “We gotta score points. Our defense is holding the standard that we need to hold ourselves (to) as well.”

One of the more frustrating elements for Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings’ offense is knowing that they had opportunities. It’s very clear, on the All-22 film from the game in Detroit, that there were plays to be made. Jefferson and the Vikings’ other weapons are getting open, but the ball isn’t getting there.

“Looking at it and seeing the amount of potential plays that we had out there,” Jefferson said. “That’s kind of been (the case) throughout the season so far. Trying to be better on offense and try to figure it out fast before it gets too late and it gets to the postseason and we’re looking back on ifs and would’ves and should’ves.”

A good portion of the blame, at least in the Detroit game specifically, has to fall on quarterback Kyler Murray, who had several inaccurate throws or instances where Jefferson was open and he didn’t pull the trigger at all. Murray is now sidelined for at least this week’s game due to a hamstring injury, with Carson Wentz stepping in as the starter on Monday night.

If Wentz plays well, he could make it difficult for the Vikings to take him off the field. But Jefferson made it clear that he still has faith in Murray moving forward.

“I feel like Kyler has continued to grow,” he said. “I feel like Kyler is continuing to get comfortable with this offense. I feel like the plays that are there are plays that he’s well capable of making. Those are the plays that we’ve seen him make multiple times throughout the season, throughout practice, and in training camp as well.

“We definitely have faith in him. I feel like once he gets back out there and gets more comfortable with the system, he’s gonna look a lot better in y’all eyes. But we see that type of Kyler that we need out there on Sundays every single day. We’re behind him.”

For Jefferson, more than missed opportunities or statistics, his frustration all comes down to a distaste for losing that he’s had since he was a kid. He believes he cares about winning more than many other players in the NFL.

“Losing is never in my DNA,” Jefferson said. “It’s never something that I was accustomed to my whole entire career. Losing, it hits (me) deeper than anybody else. I think I love this game a lot more than a lot of other people in this league. I don’t care if we’re 15-1, I don’t want to lose a single game. That’s always how I’ve been ever since I was a little kid.

“I hate to lose. I really hate it. That’s never something that I get accustomed to and get comfortable with. I’m always trying to figure out the ways to win and be better, personally and for this team.”

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