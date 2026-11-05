Bakery cafe Paris Baguette opening a 4th Twin Cities location

Paris Baguette is once again expanding its reach in the Twin Cities.

The South Korea-based bakery cafe chain will soon open its fourth metro location. It will be located in Blaine, as part of a larger development project 109th Avenue and Lexington Avenue NE.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but a Facebook user recently shared a photo of a “Coming soon” sign on the building.

Paris Baguette’s first Minnesota location opened in Maple Grove in 2024. Since then, the company has added bakery-cafes in both Roseville and Woodbury.

Paris Baguette, founded in 1986, is best known for its soft cream cakes, pastries, breads and other baked goods. They also offer coffee and sandwiches. There are around 3,600 locations in South Korea and over 4,000 globally.

The company’s growth in Minnesota has occurred simultaneously with one of its key competitors, South Korea-based TOUS les JOURS, which currently has five Twin Cities locations.

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