After canceling 30 minutes before Detroit show, Katseye postpones Twin Cities concert

Saturday’s sold-out Katseye concert at the Target Center in Minneapolis is being postponed.

The K-pop-style girl group had been dealing with health issues before announcing it would postpone the next two shows on its tour due to another illness in the sextet.

Earlier in the week, Katseye was the target of fan backlash after it canceled Tuesday’s concert in Detroit just 30 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin, according to multiple reports.

After the announcement in Detroit, the group shared that member Megan Skiendiel was “unwell and unable to perform.” No other details were disclosed.

Skiendiel’s illness was also cited as the reason for postponing Saturday’s show in Minneapolis.

This comes after the six-member group already had a shakeup. Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza have been on hiatus for months, with the group citing unspecified medical reasons for their absence.

Now, the Target Center gig has also been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced, but the announcement says tickets will be honored for a future date. Refunds are also being offered.

Tuesday’s last-minute cancellation precipitated a wave of complaints from parents who had spent money on pricey tickets, hotels, and other concert-related expenses.

The group also postponed its Thursday concert scheduled for Chicago’s United Center.

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