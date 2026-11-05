Infant dies of measles in Wisconsin, the first such fatality since 1990

An infant has died amid the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin, according to state health officials.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported the death Thursday, adding that no additional information will be shared to protect the privacy of the family and the child.

It’s the first measles-related death in Wisconsin since 1990.

“It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years,” said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said in a statement.

“Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family.”

Histopathology of measles pneumonia shows giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Measles is a highly contagious but preventable airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain, or death. Anyone with the disease can become seriously ill, but children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

The best way to prevent the disease is by getting the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, with two doses approximately 97% effective at preventing measles.

It’s estimated that measles vaccination averted nearly 59 million deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2024, according to the World Health Organization.

Measles infections have started to rise in the U.S. in recent years primarily due to a decline in childhood vaccination rates, corresponding with a longtime effort by anti-vaccine groups pushing unfounded links between vaccines and autism.

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin DHS has reported 431 measles cases in 13 counties so far in 2026, the highest number of infections seen in the state in more than 35 years.

Nine of those cases have required hospitalization for severe symptoms.

In Minnesota, the latest count as of Thursday is 139 confirmed measles cases, the most seen in a single year since 1990.

Most of those infections have developed over the past two months, with the largest outbreak impacting central Minnesota’s Todd County.

Just in the past week, 58 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota, including the first infection in Scott County.