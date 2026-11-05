A coin flip could determine who wins this Twin Cities mayoral race

The two candidates vying to be Spring Lake Park’s next mayor came out of election night in a deadlock — each with 1,401 votes. How will this northern Twin Cities suburb determine who between Robert Nelson and Halyn Roth should be the winner?

It’s a multi-step process, with the 1,401-1,401 tie is currently considered an unofficial result.

Following a standard audit of the unofficial results to check for any errors, the City Council will canvass the results — essentially, certifying them as official — during a public meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, the city explained. Anyone is able to come and observe the process.

At that point, if Nelson and Roth are still tied, it’ll come down to a game of chance, such as a random drawing or a coin flip.

It’s not an uncommon approach in elections.

The Washington Post reported in 2015 that 35 states use some type of randomized decision to settle ties.