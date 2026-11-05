Helicopter called in to dry Minnesota football field ahead of section championship

After three days of rain soaked most of the state this week, a community in west-central Minnesota found a unique way to dry a football field before Friday night’s section championship game between the Willmar Cardinals and the Marshall Tigers.

The game is scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. at Hodapp Field in Willmar, where the 9-0 Cardinals will attempt to defeat the 7-2 Tigers for the second time this season and advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

According to the Willmar 100 Yard Club, the “only viable solution” to dry the field in time was to bring in the helicopter. They reached their conclusion after a discussion involving an agronomist and the Willmar Public Schools groundskeeper.

“During last Saturday’s home game, the field was slippery, especially between the hash marks and with the rain this week, the condition of the field is to the point that player safety is an issue and the possibility of having to move the section final game scheduled for Friday,” the club said in a statement.

The operation was completely funded by the 100 Yard Club, which supports youth football up through the varsity level in Willmar. They hired Scott’s Helicopter Service in Le Sueur to do the job.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Willmar has done this. In 2013, the 100 Yard Club brought in a helicopter to dry the football field before the regular-season finale in October 2013.

The West Central Tribune reported in 2013 that playing the game at another location, along with losing ticket fees and concessions, would’ve cost the district an estimated $5,000.