Effort to support children of North St. Paul couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

An online fundraiser is supporting the four children of a man and woman who were found dead in a North St. Paul home on Sunday.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, with officers discovering 41-year-old Gregory Darnell Thigpen with an apparent gunshot wound and 37-year-old Lisa Louise Thigpen with apparent stab wounds, according to an update from the North St. Paul Police Department.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated incident involving the married couple and are not seeking any additional suspects,” the department said Wednesday. “Autopsies have been conducted, and official results are pending.”

The couple’s 14-month-old granddaughter was in the home at the time but was physically unharmed. The toddler was taken to a hospital to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution,” then released to family members.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Gregory and Lisa Thigpen’s children – ages 13, 15, 17, and 22 – with the oldest now “facing the overwhelming responsibility of helping care for her younger siblings and handling the many things that come with losing a parent so unexpectedly.”

“I am asking for help for my cousins, who have unexpectedly lost both of their parents, leaving them to navigate a devastating loss while also trying to figure out what comes next,” organizer Jazz Crosby wrote on the page. “This fundraiser is being created to support them as they navigate the devastating loss of their mom and the many changes that now lie ahead.

“No one this young should ever have to face these kinds of challenges.”

The fundraiser is intended to “help provide stability and cover necessities such as housing, food, utilities, transportation, school expenses, clothing, legal and celebration-of-life-related costs, and other unexpected expenses that may arise as they begin to navigate life without their mom.”

“No one can take away the immense pain they are experiencing, but maybe we can lighten the mental load a little by providing some financial assistance,” Crosby continued. “Our hope is to give these four siblings and our close family members some breathing room — to allow the time and space to grieve without also having to carry the full weight of the financial responsibilities that have suddenly been placed on their shoulders.”

More than $18,000 has been raised so far.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS. You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.