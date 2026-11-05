Woman crossing highway killed in early morning crash near Mankato

A 46-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday just outside of Mankato.

At about 6 a.m., Teresa Ann Haefner was crossing Highway 169 in South Bend Township near Blue Earth County Road 69, when she was struck by a vehicle heading southbound, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Haefner, of Mankato, died at the scene.

The vehicle was driven by a 25-year-old Mankato man, who was not injured.

A State Patrol incident report indicates that the driver is not suspected of being under the influence at the time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events and may be subject to change.